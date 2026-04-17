Ryan Fox returns to form after a good day at the Heritage PGA tournament

Source: Radio New Zealand

CON CHRONIS / photosport

Auckland golfer Ryan Fox has enjoyed a good day at the Heritage PGA tournament in South Carolina.

Fox is tied for fourth after the opening round, two shots behind the leader Ludvig Aberg of Sweden.

He fired a six under par 65 which included eight birdies and two bogeys.

It was a return to form for the 39-year-old, who last month spent time in hospital with kidney stones and last week missed the cut at the Masters.

“Today was a really nice change it felt like I had a lot of really good shots,” he said afterwards.

However Fox only hit half of the greens in regulation.

“It is one of those courses where you can hit it close to the hole and still miss the green. I did that a bunch today and holed a couple of putts from off the green and it was nice to see some birdies go in.”

The tournament was being played in South Carolina, just south of where he won the Myrtle Beach Classic in 2025.

Fox said he had fun, a contrast from the pressure of playing at Augusta National last week.

“It’s a nice change in general coming down here, last week was tough and stressful and you come down here and while the golf course may be tricky it’s just a fun week to be a part of.”

Aberg had a one shot lead over American Harris English and Norwegian Viktor Hovland, with another shot back to a group of six players which includes Fox.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand