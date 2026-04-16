Why visitors to Western Springs (and other parks) shouldn’t feed the birds

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland’s Western Springs Park is a home to numerous native waterfowl and other birds.

Older generations remember a time when feeding birds at the park was a popular weekend activity for many families.

But times have changed, and local authorities are now urging visitors to refrain from feeding the birds to prolong their lives and protect the local ecosystem.

Should visitors to Western Springs feed birds?

The short answer is no.

Imogen Bassett, head of Auckland City Council’s Natural Environment Specialist Services, said that feeding birds increased the likelihood of waterfowl becoming sick.

In severe cases, she said, it could even contribute to their death.

“If people feed birds in the waterways, it can affect water quality and increase the risk of birds getting sick with avian botulism,” Bassett said.

“Infected birds become weak and paralysed and can die, which is distressing not only for the birds themselves but also members of the public who witness the birds’ distress.”

RNZ / Yiting Lin

Do birds at the park need food in the first place?

The park’s lake and surrounding natural areas provide sufficient food for bird species.

Auckland Council said feeding wild birds with food they couldn’t find naturally, such as bread, would provide birds with “poor nutrition”.

Feeding birds also artificially increased their population size and could lead to unnatural aggressive behaviour, it said.

Has this always been the case?

Prior to 2019, some signage discouraged visitors from feeding birds at Western Springs.

However, the local government authority overseeing the park erected new signage that year that “actively discouraged” the activity due to disease and environmental risks.

RNZ / Yiting Lin

But bread’s fairly harmless, isn’t it?

Feeding birds bread is like giving them junk food, causing nutrient deficiencies and malformation such as “angel wing”.

Angel wing is a condition found in ducks, geese, swans and other waterfowl caused by a nutritional deficiency in vitamins and minerals combined with a high level of carbohydrates and sugars.

The disorder causes the last joint in one or both wings to unnaturally twist outward rather than lying flat against the bird’s body.

This, in turn, affects a bird’s ability to fly and the growth of its primary flight feathers.

Damage in fully mature birds is irreversible and likely fatal.

While several factors can be involved, human-fed bread can contribute to the cause.

What’s more, leftover food breaks down, polluting the lake and leading to toxic conditions.

Excess food also attracts high populations of rats and other rodents that can pose a threat to eggs.

What’s more, other introduced species such as koi carp and turtles affected water quality as well, Bassett said, adding that they ate native plants and animals that call Western Springs Park home.

RNZ / Yiting Lin

Is there anything that won’t harm birds?

Simple oats or specific wild bird seed mixes are generally safe, but they are primarily known to attract introduced species, not native ones.

Are authorities considering the introduction of some mandatory measures?

Earlier this year, the government imposed a two-year ban on beachcombing in North Auckland to protect rock-pool marine life, which appears to have had a positive effect on reducing foragers.

Even so, local authorities are not considering introducing tougher measures such as fines.

Martin Wong, area operations manager of Waitematā/Orakei, said the agency relied on public awareness and compliance to keep visitors from feeding birds.

Wong said there were no plans to introduce additional measures at this time.

RNZ / Yiting Lin

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand