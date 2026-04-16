Major delays, serious injuries after two crashes in Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Motorists are being warned to expect major delays after two crashes in Northland on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14, Tangiteroria about 2.40pm.

Police said initial indications was that there were serious injuries.

They were then advised of a second crash on State Highway 14, Maunu, involving two vehicles.

While the injuries appeared minor, the incident was causing significant delays in conjunction with the earlier crash.

Motorists were being advised to seek alternative routes as State Highway 14 was closed between Bob Taylor Road and Otuhi Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand