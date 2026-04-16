Ex‑Xero staffer Ally Naylor lays complaint with police over Sir Rod Drury

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Former Xero staffer Ally Naylor says she has laid a complaint with the police about former chief executive and 2026 New Zealander of the Year Sir Rod Drury.

The complaint alleges misconduct when Naylor was a junior Xero employee in 2017.

The accounting software company has launched a review into its handling of the allegations at the time.

Naylor told RNZ she expects to speak with police about her complaint next week.

Police have refused to confirm to RNZ whether they are investigating Sir Rod, who founded Xero in 2006 and was its chief executive until 2018.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand