Watch: Fijian Drua head coach reacts to Moana Pasifika’s demise

Source: Radio New Zealand

Fijian Drua’s outgoing head coach Glen Jackson says the demise of Moana Pasifika is “devastating” news.

“It’s called Super Rugby Pacific for a reason,” Jackson said in response to RNZ Pacific’s question during his weekly press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

“Both Moana and the Drua have brought a different aspect to the whole competition. I know they have tried really hard … we are Pacific brothers and our hearts are with them.”

Moana Pasifika confirmed yesterday it would disband at the end of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, stating the franchise was “no longer viable”.

Reports first emerged on Tuesday that the owner of the club, Pasifika Medical Association, was cutting ties with the club due to a $10 million funding shortfall.

Earlier this year, Moana Pasifika’s CEO Debbie Sorensen told RNZ Pacific that the club was not going anywhere despite its financial struggles.

Sorensen told RNZ’s Morning Report on Thursday that the club is “hopeful that additional investors may come forward” to save them.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand