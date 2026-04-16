SH73 Candy’s Bend resilience project getting underway

Source: New Zealand Government

A major resilience project on State Highway 73 (SH73) at Candys Bend between Christchurch and the West Coast is getting underway to repair a damaged retaining wall, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

“State Highway 73 (SH73) between Christchurch and the West Coast is relied upon for freight, tourism, business connections and the many communities that live along the highway,” Mr Bishop says.

“Because of this, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has put lots of effort into keeping the highway open and safe for road users. A big focus under this Government has also been building the longer-term resilience of important connections like SH73.

“Hunter Civil has been contracted to begin important repairs to a damaged retaining wall on SH73 at Candys Creek, between Arthur’s Pass Village and Otira. This concrete retaining wall was constructed in the 1950s and supports the highway and bridge above it but was significantly damaged by flooding in 2018.

“While the damage to the retaining wall does not present an immediate threat to road users, a significant flooding or seismic event in the future could cause the collapse of the retaining wall and the highway. If this happens, people will be at risk, and the South Island connection will be heavily impacted.

“The retaining wall is still in a state where it can be repaired, but if it deteriorates further, it will likely have to be rebuilt completely at a much greater cost. It makes sense to invest now into this important piece of infrastructure.

“The repairs will include filling voids behind the retaining wall with mass concrete, the installation of drainage and fixes at the top and face of the wall where Candys Creek discharges.

“This work is funded through the Crown Resilience Programme, with $419 million invested by the Government over seven years. It has a budget of around $8 million.

“Work on the ground is due to start later this month and is expected to be completed early next year.”

Notes to Editor:

The Candys Creek/Candys Bend area is recognised as a special area for native flora and fauna. NZTA will be working with local iwi and the Department of Conservation to ensure these are protected.

MIL OSI