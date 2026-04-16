Remote Bridge to Nowhere gets a ‘facelift’

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 16 April 2026

At nearly 90 years old, heritage icon the Bridge to Nowhere owes its enduring stature to a regular beauty regime, with a recent ‘facelift’ the latest treatment.

Department of Conservation Project Lead Michael Christie says it’s ironic the bridge has become such a popular destination with visitors.

“It’s remote, a relic of past settlements, standing alone in otherwise dense bush – and the Bridge to Nowhere has become somewhere to see.

“But with that comes the challenge of maintaining a structure in the middle of nowhere,” says Michael. “It’s a 1-hour jetboat trip from the nearest town, with a 40-minute walk into the bridge itself.”

“For this mahi, we’ve flown contractors in and set them up with a bit of a campsite while they’re working here. This isn’t a go home to a soft bed kind of job!”

Over time, moisture to seeps into concrete and causes rust in the supporting rebar. DOC has a regular maintenance schedule to keep the bridge in good condition.

Site Foreman Vincent Smith says the process is fairly straightforward, with a few additions to protect the heritage bridge and natural environment.

“We’re marking, breaking it out, sand blasting the steel and treating it with a rust barrier. Then we fill it back in with a repair mortar.

“Structurally, the bridge is still very sound, so we’re really doing this work to ensure it remains that way for many years to come.

“The main challenge for us hasn’t been the remoteness but managing the visitors who have been coming through the active worksite. They’ve been really interested in our work though, which is neat – it’s something a bit different for visitors.”

Vincent has had the pleasure of returning to the Bridge to Nowhere as foreman for these recovery works 20 years after first visiting as a labourer.

“It’s been cool to come full circle on this in my career,” says Vincent.

Michael says the refreshed Bridge to Nowhere is fully open to visitors in time for Conservation Week on 20 to 26 April.

“The bridge is remote, but not out of reach. Whether you catch a jetboat or cycle through, take a side trip from the Whanganui Journey or head out tramping, it’s a truly unique place for your naturing adventures.”

Background information

The Bridge to Nowhere is one of the heritage icon sites cared for by DOC, helping to bring New Zealand’s history to life: DOC icon sites

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI