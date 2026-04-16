Search launched in Bay of Plenty river; fears two people missing

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Emergency services are searching for a person who’s gone into a river in the Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau, with concerns a second person may also be missing.

Police say they were notified about 11.30am on Thursday that the person was missing after going into the Tarawera River near Boyce Park.

Fire and Emergency crews are also assisting with 16 firefighters and four fire trucks attending, including two crews from Kawerau and two from Edgecumbe.

St John Ambulance said it was notified of a potential water incident at Manukorihi Drive.

A spokesperson said a helicopter was on its way to the scene, and one ambulance, a first response unit and an operations manager were already at the site.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand