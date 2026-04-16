Year-on-year increase in jobseekers finding work

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston, welcomes new figures out today showing more New Zealanders moved off benefit and into work over the year to March 2026, even as economic conditions remain challenging.

“5,580 more people left the benefit for work during the year ending March 2026 compared to the same period the year before,” Louise Upston says.

“Quarterly comparisons are also positive, with 24,615 exits from a main benefit into work during the March 2026 quarter – up 1,347 from the March 2025 quarter.

“We’re facing tough economic conditions, both at home and internationally, but these numbers matter – they represent lives turned around for thousands of New Zealanders.”

The latest benefit figures also show a decrease in the number of people receiving a working age main benefit.

“We also saw the number of people receiving Jobseeker Support decrease by 8,289 – or 3.7 per cent alongside the number of working age people on a main benefit drop by 17,661 – or 4.1 per cent – from the December 2025 quarter,” Louise Upston says.

“The Government’s welfare reset is shifting the dial, helping jobseekers to be work ready and proactive about seizing opportunities when they arise.

“After the introduction of our Traffic Light System in mid-2024, jobseekers are more aware of their job search responsibilities.

“MSD’s Kōrero Mahi seminars continue to help jobseekers understand their work obligations and take practical steps toward sustainable employment through targeted employment support – including advice about finding the right job, CV support, or being referred to job vacancies, training, or case management.

“Many New Zealanders are doing it tough, but our government is committed as ever to fixing the basics and building the future while supporting job and income growth and providing practical support to help get jobseekers into work.”

MIL OSI