Hide and we’ll seek

Source: New Zealand Police

A man attempting to evade Police by hiding in the backseat of a vehicle has been arrested after tallying up a list of charges.

On 14 April, Northland Police were trying to locate a man who was wanted in connection with a series of burglaries across the region.

Mid North Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt, says officers were making their way to an address of interest when they came across a vehicle known to be used by the suspect.

“Despite no visible signs of him, an officer’s gut instinct suggested the man they were looking for was inside the departing vehicle.”

Police followed the vehicle as it travelled into Kaeo.

As the vehicle came to a stop on Wainui Road, a man leapt from the backseat and ran into a nearby property.

“The suspect then attempted to steal a vehicle from the address.

“The Police Dog Unit was quickly deployed, and the man was arrested,” Senior Sergeant Barratt says.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Kaikohe District Court on 28 April.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI