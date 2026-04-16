New appointments for Health New Zealand Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced a new Chair and members for the Board of Health New Zealand, reinforcing its focus on delivering for patients.

Mark Darrow has been appointed Chair for a three-year term, commencing 1 May 2026.

“Mr Darrow is an experienced board chair and director with a strong track record across both the private and public sectors, including health. He brings expertise in finance, audit, risk, and assurance, which will be critical to driving performance and accountability,” Mr Brown says.

Michael Schubert and Dr Bryan Betty have also been appointed to the Board.

“Mr Schubert is a professional director experienced in supporting organisations with financial stewardship, audit and risk, and organisational change. He has governance experience in complex, highly regulated environments, including in health.

“Dr Betty is a specialist general practitioner who is well-respected as a sector leader and who has considerable governance experience. He will bring additional clinical and health system expertise to the Board, particularly in relation to primary care, which is a key priority for the Government.”

Mr Brown says the Government is focused on building a health system that puts patients at its centre, and tangible improvements are being delivered.

“Since its re-establishment on 1 July, the Board has made strong progress in reducing waiting lists, improving health outcomes, and strengthening financial discipline. This underlines the importance of strong governance, particularly in audit, risk and accountability.

“As we look ahead, the Board will play a key role in supporting the transition to a nationally planned, locally and regionally delivered health system. From 1 July, this will shift decision-making closer to patients, communities and frontline services, helping ensure care is more responsive to local needs.

“I want to acknowledge the contribution of outgoing Chair Professor Lester Levy, who will finish his term as Chair of the Board at the end of this month. Through his leadership, first as Commissioner and then as Chair, Health New Zealand strengthened its financial performance and made meaningful progress against the Government’s health targets.

“Professor Levy’s deep health system and digital expertise will continue to be valuable to Health New Zealand, and he has generously agreed to offer his support during the transition.

“I would also like to acknowledge Roger Jarrold, who will finish his term on the Board at the end of July. He has made a significant contribution during his time as Deputy Commissioner and Board member, and his extensive financial expertise has helped instil greater discipline, sharpen performance, and strengthen accountability across Health New Zealand during a critical period of reform.

“I expect the Board to maintain its focus on strong governance and accountability, ensuring Health New Zealand operates efficiently, transparently, and with patients at the centre.

“Our Government is committed to rebuilding a healthcare system that works for New Zealanders, and these appointments put us in a strong position to continue delivering on that.”

MIL OSI