Man arrested over Papatoetoe graffiti

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man over offensive graffiti located outside a Papatoetoe school last weekend.

Enquiries have been ongoing throughout the week.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, says a local man has been arrested this morning.

“Given the threatening nature of the graffiti, our team has been making enquiries throughout the week which has led to a quick arrest,” he says.

The 61-year-old Papatoetoe man has been charged with offensive behaviour and wilful damage, under the Summary Offences Act.

He will be appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

Inspector Christoffersen says Police is aware the incident has caused concern amongst communities.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that tere is no wider risk to the community,” he says.

“We have made this assessment with information obtained through the investigation and after interviewing the man who has been charged.

“I am unable to go into the specifics of this, as we now need to let the court process take its course.”

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI