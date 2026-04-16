Northcote’s new community hub awarded Green Star Design rating

Source: Auckland Council

Great news for Northcote! The new community hub has been awarded a 6-Star Green Star Design rating and As-Built v1.1 Certified Design Rating – the highest possible Green Star rating representing world leadership in sustainable building practices.

Green Star, operated by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC), is Australasia’s leading voluntary sustainability rating system for non-residential buildings, fit-outs, and communities.

Projects are rated from 4 to 6 stars, with six stars recognising buildings that demonstrate global leadership in sustainability.

The programme aims to transform how buildings are designed and built, significantly reducing carbon emissions while improving health and wellbeing.

World-leading sustainable design

Kate Cumberpatch, Priority Location Direction at the Auckland Urban Development Office at Auckland Council, says, “We’re delighted the Northcote community hub has achieved the highest sustainability rating for its design, in recognition of its strong sustainability features.

“From solar panels and rainwater reuse to thoughtful material choices and waste management, we’re delivering environmental and health and well-being benefits for the neighbourhood now and into the future. We’re thrilled for the community to have their new community hub recognised as a leader in sustainable design”.

The sustainability features of the new community hub include:

An energy-efficient building design to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Solar panels to help power the building.

Recycled rainwater systems and smarter stormwater management.

Natural ventilation and other low-energy building technologies.

Dedicated bike parking to support active transport.

The use of low-impact, locally sourced materials and New Zealand-made components wherever possible for their beneficial health and environmental benefits.

Deconstruction of portions of the building, avoiding waste and saving materials for use.

Reuse and upgrading of the existing library, celebrating its heritage, and avoiding waste and embodied carbon emissions from its removal.

Construction of the new community hub is scheduled to begin from late April 2026 and is expected to be completed in late 2027

A modern hub for the whole community

Kate says, “The multi-purpose hub will modernise and extend the existing heritage-listed library, with the addition of a new wing. Once completed, it will bring together the library, Citizens Advice Bureau, Hearts & Minds, NorthArt and Plunket, all under one roof. The development will also include shared community spaces, rooms available for hire, a large, covered veranda connecting to an upgraded Puāwai Cadness Reserve, and a larger, more welcoming front plaza.”