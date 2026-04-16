Regional Data Release: New Zealand Health Survey

The New Zealand Health Survey (Health Survey) provides information about the health and wellbeing of adults and children in New Zealand. These data tables present key health indicators from all years of the continuous Health Survey, using a three-year rolling average. Statistics are updated annually to reflect the latest survey data.

Results are available for adults and children, and are grouped by health topic. Data is provided for a range of geographic areas: health region, district health board (DHB), regional councils, iwi Māori partnership board (IMPB), and Geographic Classification for Health (GCH). Within these areas, results are broken down by gender, age, ethnic group, disability status, and neighbourhood deprivation.

Data tables

The data tables are available for download below. Two types of statistics are provided, each serving a different purpose depending on how you wish to use results.

The datasets are provided separately for adults and children, and are grouped by health topic. The full set of indicators included in the tables is listed in the Indicator Reference Guide below, which should be used alongside to help locate and interpret results.

Indicator reference guide

The Indicator Reference Guide provides information to support interpretation of the data. It is a useful starting point for finding and understanding indicators.

Statistics (crude/unadjusted)

Statistics (crude/unadjusted) show the results as they are observed in the population. These estimates reflect the actual burden of health conditions or behaviours, including estimated proportions, totals, and means. Where totals are provided, they can be used to understand the approximate number of people affected within a population.

These statistics are most appropriate when you want to describe levels of health outcomes within a region.

Age-standardised statistics

Age is an important risk factor for many health conditions so it can be useful to adjust for age when comparing populations with different age structures. These estimates have been age-standardised using the WHO World Standard Population.

Because age-standardisation is a statistical adjustment, these estimates should not be interpreted as the actual burden in a population. They are intended for comparing populations with different age structures rather than estimating actual rates.

How to interpret results

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remove Transcript Kia ora. In this video, we’ll explore the New Zealand Health Survey Regional Data Release: what it is, what’s available, and how to find and use a statistic. We’ll walk through an example in four simple steps: choosing the statistic type, locating the indicator, filtering the data, and interpreting the result. The regional data release provides New Zealand Health Survey data broken down by geographic areas and demographics. The data is available as downloadable data tables, allowing you to explore health and wellbeing indicators for different regions and population groups across New Zealand. On the regional release page, you’ll find the data itself alongside some other useful information. First, the indicator reference guide. This is your starting point. An indicator is something that is measured in the survey and indicators are grouped together under topics. For example, the mental health topic includes indicators on loneliness and psychological distress. The guide explains: what each indicator measures, who it’s for, what topic it relates to, and what years it’s available for. Next, the statistics themselves. Statistics are provided separately for Adults and Children and in two types: “Crude or unadjusted statistic”, which show the results as they’re observed in the population. These reflect the actual burden of health conditions or behaviors and are best used to describe health outcomes within a region. Then there are “Age-standardised statistics” which are intended for comparing populations with different age structures rather than estimating actual rates. They help us understand whether the differences we can see are due to real health patterns, rather than one group being older or younger than another. Because they are age standardised, they should not be interpreted as the actual burden in the population, so if you want to see that, then use the unadjusted statistics. All the statistics are available across five different geographies: Health region, District health board, Regional council, Iwi Māori partnership board, and Geographic Classification for health. They can also be broken down by demographics such as: gender, age group, ethnic group, neighbourhood deprivation, and disability status. Let’s go through an example together. Suppose I’m interested in adults’ self-rated health in the Central Te Ikaroa health region, around 2018. I want to find out what proportion of adults consider their health to be good to excellent. Here’s how I’d find the information: First, I decide what type of statistic I need. Because I’m not comparing populations with different age structures, I’ll use crude or unadjusted statistics rather than age-standardised statistics. If I wanted to compare an indicator across ethnic groups, I might use the age-standardised statistics to account for differences in age structure. In our example, I’ll select “Adult statistics”. Next, I’ll check the Indicator Reference Guide to see where self-rated health is located. The guide shows that self-rated health sits under the topic also called “Self-rated health”. The indicator I’m interested in is called ‘health_goodvgexc’. This indicator measures adults reporting good, very good, or excellent health. The guide tells me that this indicator is available for all survey years. Now I’ll open the self-rated health topic file and filter the data to match what I’m looking for. I’ve already identified the indicator I’m interested in, which is the ‘health_goodvgexc’ indicator. I’m interested in data around 2018, so let’s select the 2017/18 to 2019/20 three-year pool, because it’s around 2018. I’m interested in the Central Te Ikaroa health region, so I will select health region under geography type. And Central Te Ikaroa under geography value. I’ll select All under demographics, since I’m not focusing on any particular subgroup. If I were interested in, for example, self-rated health among adults aged 45 to 54, I could select that demographic group here. Lastly, the value type I’m looking for is a proportion, as I want to know what proportion of adults reported good, very good, or excellent health. If I wanted to know the number of adults who have good, very good, or excellent self-rated health, I can select total here. The table shows a value of 86.0%. Using the indicator description from the reference guide, I can interpret this as: “An estimated 86.0% of adults in the Central Te Ikaroa health region between 2017/18 and 2019/20 reported being in good, very good, or excellent self-rated health.” The web page also includes guidance on how to cite the data correctly. Thank you for watching. We encourage you to explore the Regional Data Release and make use of the resources provided to better understand the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders across different regions and communities. If you have any queries, please email healthsurvey@health.govt.nz

The video above explains how to use and interpret results. Further information is provided below.

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Breakdowns provided Results are available for the total population, by geography, by demographic group, and for geographic-demographic combinations. Geographic breakdowns include: Health region

District health board (DHB)

Regional council

Iwi Māori partnership board (IMPB)

Geographic Classification for Health (GCH) Further details about each geography are available in the Details of available geographies section. Demographic breakdowns include: Gender

Age group

Ethnic group (Māori, Pacific, Asian, European/Other)

Neighbourhood deprivation

Disability status Ethnic groups are based on total response ethnicity, meaning people many appear in more than one ethnic group. Disability status is available from 2018/19 onwards for adults, and from 2022/23 onwards for children. add remove

Details of available geographies Geography Description More Information Health region Health New Zealand has four regions nationally, known as Northern | Te Tai Tokerau , Midland | Te Manawa Taki , Central | Te Ikaroa , and South Island | Te Waipounamu . More information about health region geographies can be found on the Health New Zealand website. DHB District health boards (DHBs) were responsible for providing or funding the provision of health services in their district. There are 20 DHBs. More information about DHB geographies can be found on the Stats NZ Geographic Data Service website. Regional council Regional councils are the top tier of local government in New Zealand. New Zealand has 16 regional councils. More information about regional councils can be found on the Stats NZ Ariā website, and more information about their geographies can be found on the Stats NZ Geographic Data Service website. IMPB Iwi Māori partnership boards (IMPBs) play a crucial role in advancing their tino rangatiratanga aspirations that ensure the health needs and priorities of Māori communities are met. More information about IMPBs and their geographies can be found on the Health New Zealand website. GCH The Geographic Classification for Health (GCH) is a rural-urban geographic classification designed to allow New Zealand’s health researchers and policy makers to accurately monitor rural-urban variations in health outcomes. This release uses GCH18. Due to small sample sizes in the most rural areas, GCH is provided in three categories, U1, U2 and Rural (an aggregation of R1, R2, and R3). More information about GCH can be found on the About the Geographic Classification for Health page, and more information about their geographies can be found on the GCH Maps page, both on the University of Otago website. add remove

Reliability of results Estimates include 95% confidence intervals to show how reliable they are. Wider confidence intervals indicate greater uncertainty, often due to smaller sample sizes. Most indicators are based on information people report themselves. In these cases, responses may be affected if people do not remember information accurately or report answers they think are more socially acceptable. Other indicators, such as height and weight, are based on direct measurements and are generally more reliable. To maintain data quality: Estimates with a relative standard error (RSE) above 100%, a sample size below 30, or a numerator of zero are suppressed and marked with “Suppress” in the quality_flag column.

Estimates with an RSE between 30% and 100% are marked with “Low Quality Flag” and should be interpreted with caution. add remove

How to cite the results Ministry of Health. 2026. Regional Data Release: New Zealand Health Survey [Data File]. URL: https://www.health.govt.nz/publications/regional-data-release-new-zealand-health-survey/ (Accessed [INSERT DATE]) Example: Ministry of Health. 2026. Regional Data Release: New Zealand Health Survey [Data File]. URL: https://www.health.govt.nz/publications/regional-data-release-new-zealand-health-survey/ (Accessed 16 April 2026).

Methodology

The design, data collection, weighting, and analysis methods for the Health Survey are described in the Methodology Report 2024/25: New Zealand Health Survey. For this release, some weighting and analysis methods differ slightly from those described in the methodology report. These differences are explained below.

To produce reliable estimates for detailed geographic by demographic breakdowns, data from multiple survey years are combined using a three-year rolling average. For example, results for 2022/23 to 2024/25 include responses from the 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 surveys.

Only indicators collected consistently across all three years are included. Weights are recalculated so the combined data reflects the average New Zealand resident population for the period. Reported proportions, totals and means therefore represent average values across the three years.

Updates to previously published estimates are a normal part of our continuous improvement and quality assurance processes. For this release, updates include minor improvements to indicator derivations, a population rebase to align to revised Stats NZ estimates, and adjustments to a small number of records following standard checks. Because the population rebase involved revising weights back to 2018, totals for some indicators, particularly those representing large population groups, may differ more. Estimates are based on a three-year pooling methodology, which helps smooth year-to-year fluctuations and means that the effect of any single-year change is reduced across the pooled period. Full details of these changes are provided in the methodology report. Overall, these revisions have not changed the narrative drawn from previously published results.

If you have any queries please email healthsurvey@health.govt.nz.