Major delays following two crashes, Northland

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists are being advised of major delays following two crashes in Northland this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a serious single vehicle crash on State Highway 14, Tangiteroria at about 2.40pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

Police were then advised of a second crash on State Highway 14, Maunu involving two vehicles.

At this stage it appears there are minor injuries, however the two crashes are causing significant delays.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes as State Highway 14 has been closed between Bob Taylor Road and Otuhi Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI