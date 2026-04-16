Two people dead after water-related incident in Tarawera River, Kawerau

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Two people have died after a water-related incident in Kawerau on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Tarawera River near Boyce Park about 11.30am after a report of a party getting stuck under a bank.

Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander inspector Phil Gillbanks said two people were located deceased a short time later.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand