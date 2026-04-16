Two big events, Christchurch Police’s one message

Source: New Zealand Police

As Christchurch prepares for an exciting fortnight of big events in the city, Police are asking eventgoers to support a safe and positive environment for everyone to enjoy.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd says two major first-time events are creating a high-energy and vibrant atmosphere for the community.

“The Repco Supercars Championship and the Super Rugby Super Rounds are bringing large crowds into the city, and we are proud to play our part in helping people enjoy them safely.

Police will be highly visible across the city throughout the next two weeks, particularly around event venues, transport hubs, and key entertainment areas.

“While we will be out and about, we ask people to have safety and responsibility in the forefront of their minds.

“We are there to help. If you see something that does not feel right, or you need assistance, please come speak with us.”

Police will be working with closely with our partner agencies, including Christchurch City Council, venue hosts, and liquor licence holders, to manage crowds, traffic offending, and alcohol-related harm

“Our focus is on prevention, safety, and reassurance. We want people to have a great time, but to do so safely.

“Events like this are a huge positive for Christchurch, and our message is pretty simple – plan ahead, look after your mates, and make smart choices.”

There are a number of people who will be travelling in and out of the city throughout the next two weeks and we urge them to drive to the conditions, wear restraints, drive distraction free, and to drive sober.

“If you are drinking, don’t drive. Instead, make a plan on how you will get home – have a sober driver, use public transport, or taxi home.”

People attending events are reminded to be respectful of others within the city, and any disorderly or unsafe behaviour will not be tolerated.

To ensure events are a safe and positive environment, please be respectful to those around you – other fans and attendees, venue staff, and emergency services.

Police are looking forward to being part of a vibrant fortnight for Christchurch and thank the community for helping keep the city safe, welcoming, and enjoyable for everyone.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI