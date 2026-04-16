Faith, food and family: How Asian New Zealanders celebrate Easter

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Asian Christians in New Zealand are preparing to mark one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar on Sunday with a blend of faith, family and cultural tradition.

For Christians, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

But the days leading up to Easter, known as Holy Week, carry equal spiritual weight, marked by rituals that reflect sacrifice, remembrance and renewal.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem on a donkey, greeted by crowds laying palm branches in his path.

In many Anglican and Roman Catholic churches, worshippers are given small crosses woven from palm leaves, symbols of both his welcome and his crucifixion, often kept in homes throughout the year.

Christians have also observed Lent in the lead-up to Easter, a 40-day period of fasting and reflection, symbolising both the Israelites’ 40 years in the wilderness and Jesus’ 40 days of fasting.

For Jithin Jose, who moved to New Zealand from Kerala to Auckland 11 years ago, these traditions remain central to family life.

“Holy Week is very important for the community,” he said.

“Palm Sunday is especially meaningful. Many people keep the palm leaves throughout the year.”

His wife, Remya Sunny, observes Lent, while he typically skips it.

In Kerala, he said churches traditionally distributed young tender coconut leaves instead – a practice that continued to hold deep cultural significance.

However, it was Maundy Thursday that resonated most with Jose.

Observed on the Thursday before Easter, the day marks the Last Supper when Jesus shared bread and wine with his disciples.

Among Malayali Christians, it is known as Pesaha Vyazham and is marked by a distinctive family ritual.

“Maundy Thursday, or Pesaha Vyazham, is the most memorable day,” Jose said. “We come together as a family and have pesaha appam.”

After evening church services, households prepared pesaha appam, an unleavened rice bread paired with sarkara paal, a sweet dip made from coconut milk, rice flour and jaggery.

The meal symbolises the Last Supper and is eaten together by the entire family.

“We only have it once a year, and everyone from young children to grandparents takes part,” he said.

Instead of wine at Christ’s Last Supper, Kerala’s pesaha appams are paired with sarkara paal.

The bread and dip are often adorned with small crosses made from palm leaves blessed on Palm Sunday.

Mebin John

Jose said the ritual balanced reverence with moments of levity.

“Family and friends gather as the head of the household recites prayers and breaks the bread,” he said.

“In our family, whoever finishes first gets jokingly called ‘Judas of the Year’ because Judas left the table first.”

Jose said passing these traditions on to his children was important – not just as an expression of faith, but as a way of preserving cultural identity.

“We take them home [to India] during this period so they can learn more,” he said. “It’s not about forcing religion but helping them understand where they come from.”

Easter also holds deep significance for New Zealand’s Filipino community.

“Easter is huge for the Filipino community,” said Delia Richards, manager of Philippine Culture and Migrant Services.

“We have a large Christian population, and it’s a time for families to come together.”

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Richards moved to New Zealand in the 1990s from Leyte, Philippines.

She said the observance stretched across Holy Week, beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating with Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, which commemorates Jesus’s crucifixion, remained one of the most important days for the community, she said.

“Going to the Stations of the Cross is an important tradition, and we encourage our children to take part,” Richards said.

The devotion traces 14 moments from Jesus’s condemnation to his burial, reflecting on his journey to Calvary.

Jose said Good Friday observances in Kerala carried their own distinct practices.

Services often concluded with kaippu neeru, a drink made from bitter gourd leaves, neem and other acerbic leaves that are crushed into a paste and mixed with vinegar and water.

This is prepared to represent the vinegar given to Jesus when he begged for water during his journey to Calvary.

“Kaippu neeru does not go down easily,” he said.

New Zealand’s Korean community also marks Easter with its own traditions, where food and fellowship played a central role.

“Easter is an important religious event for us,” said Kevin Park, who has lived in New Zealand for 30 years.

“Sometimes we gather at one of the biggest churches, boil lots of eggs and share them with friends.”

He said decorating eggs was an important part of the celebration.

“We wrap them in coloured paper, ribbons and lace,” he said. “It’s a way of sharing joy with others.”

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Richards said Easter egg hunts had also become part of Filipino celebrations in New Zealand, even if they were not traditionally observed in the Philippines.

Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus and the conclusion of Holy Week, with communities gathering for church services, shared meals and family visits.

Food remains a central theme across cultures.

“The lechon – roast pork cooked for hours – is often the highlight,” Richards said. “We’ll also have adobo (meat simmered in a savory, tangy sauce of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns).”

For Indian Christian families, the end of fasting gives way to a celebratory Easter banquet on Sunday.

“We break our fast with special Easter curries and appam,” Jose said.

“Where I’m from in Kottayam, we might also share a drink to mark the day.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand