Off-duty officers swim into action

Source: New Zealand Police

You’re never really off duty, even at the beach.

This was the case for two Northland officers who quickly swam into action when a teenager was swept out in a rip at Coopers Beach.

Both staff were taking advantage of the favourable conditions, catching some waves, before weather alerts came into place on Thursday last week.

Far North Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Richard Garton, says the 14-year-old girl was with her family when staff noticed she had been pulled out in a rip.

“The teen’s mother had also entered the water in an attempt to help her daughter but quickly got into trouble.

“A helicopter had been dispatched and local boats signalled to come and assist, however two of our off duty officers happened to be surfing at the time and saw the commotion.

“Both females were rescued by our two local heroes and brought back to shore.”

Senior Sergeant Garton says the situation could have been drastically worse.

“Their actions prevented a tragedy.

“They’ve chosen to avoid the limelight but we would like to commend their work.

Police remind the public that for any water related emergency, always call 111 immediately.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI