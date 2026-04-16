Vibrant Holi celebrations draw thousands nationwide

Source: Radio New Zealand

JK Creations Photography

More than 7000 people attended one of Auckland’s largest Holi celebrations in Henderson on Sunday as South Asian communities across New Zealand marked the Festival of Colours.

While several Holi celebrations were held earlier in March, festivities continue across New Zealand through the end of the month.

The event on Sunday, organised by the Waitākere Indian Association, drew thousands to Henderson Trust Arena for a day of coloured powders, music, dance and food.

Holika Dahan was marked on 2 March, where bonfires were lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil.

Rangwali Holi, or Dhulandi, was then celebrated on 4 March, where participants threw coloured water or powder at each other as they sang, danced and enjoyed festive foods.

The festival also marked the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Many legends are associated with the festival.

One recounts the story of Prahlad and Holika, where the former’s unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu saved him from the flames of a pyre as his malevolent aunt, who had lured him onto the flames, met her demise.

This tale symbolises the victory of good over evil and the importance of faith.

Another popular legend revolves around the courtship of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Krishna, envious of Radha’s fair complexion, playfully applied colours to her face – beginning the tradition of smearing coloured powder onto others during Holi and infusing the festival with elements of romance and joy.

Ramen Media

Holi festivities in Auckland usually begin with Krishna Holi, but that did not happen this year as construction work on a temple meant Kumeu missed out on celebrations.

However, many community groups held their own events across the city.

The New Zealand Telugu Association hosted its Holi festival on 1 March at Three Kings Reserve, while the Sandringham Business Association and Sandringham Project in Community Empowerment held celebrations at Sandringham Reserve on 7 March.

Moments By Vee Kumar

The Waitākere Indian Association’s event was among the largest, with thousands gathering at Henderson Trust Arena.

“After two years of absence, our Holi festival came back with one of the biggest gatherings ever,” said Sunil Kaushal, president of the Waitākere Indian Association.

Kaushal said people travelled from across the North Island to attend.

“People came from Hamilton and from the far north to attend the festival,” he said.

“There were people of all ages attending the festival and having a good time, from kids to an uncle who was 70 years old.”

JK Creations Photography

Outside Auckland, around 3000 people gathered at Tauranga Memorial Park to celebrate Holi.

“To hold a special Holi gathering at the beautiful waterfront was a blessing,” said Bela Dasi, organiser of Holi Colour Splash.

Dasi said the event received positive feedback from the community.

In the capital, the Indian High Commission led the festivities.

“The occasion was particularly special as it also marked the High Commissioner’s last day in Wellington, making the celebration a memorable one,” the Indian diplomatic mission said in a Facebook post.

The Wellington Indian Association marked Holi in Kilbirnie on 2 March with a pooja, while another celebration was hosted by the Nepalese Society of Wellington at Avalon Park in Lower Hutt on 7 March.

In the South Island, one Christchurch Holi festival was cancelled.

Christchurch Holi – Festival of Colours was cancelled after shipping delays meant the event’s colour powders did not arrive on time.

Organisers Revel Events said the festival would return to Hagley Park in 2027.

Supplied

Despite the cancellation, other Holi celebrations were still held across South Island.

The Selwyn Holi – Festival of Colours, hosted by the Indian NZ Association of Christchurch, drew more than 5000 people to Brookside Park in Rolleston on 8 March.

“The festival provided an opportunity for people from many cultures to experience the beauty of Indian traditions while strengthening community connections,” said Parminder Kaur, president of the Indian NZ Association of Christchurch.

Kaur said the Selwyn community responded warmly to the event.

“Many described it as one of the most joyful and colourful community events in Selwyn,” she said.

Martyn Buick

Further south, the Dunedin Indian Association marked Holi on 8 March at Bayfield Park.

The event featured a DJ, dance performances, competitions and food.

Another celebration organised by the Indian Social and Cultural Club is scheduled to take place at Victoria Park in Rangiora on this weekend.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand