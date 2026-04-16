Man arrested after graffiti inciting racial violence found in Papatoetoe

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A man has been arrested after violent, anti-Indian graffiti was discovered outside a school in South Auckland.

The message, which incited violence against the Indian community, was first spotted on Saturday near Papatoetoe Central School by nearby residents, who in turn alerted police.

The graffiti on the footpath near a gate has since been covered.

Police said at the time they were investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Counties Manukau West area commander Dave Christoffersen said a local man had been arrested this morning.

The 61-year-old has been charged with offensive behaviour and wilful damage, and is expected to appear in Manukau District Court later Thursday.

Meanwhile, a separate piece of graffiti carrying an identical message was found inside a public toilet on Campbell Road in Royal Oak on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when the graffiti in Royal Oak could have been written.

Marcel Morgan, manager area operations for Howick and Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Boards, said the graffiti in Royal Oak had been removed by Auckland Council contractors.

Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby on Monday said she had been seeing increasing anti-migrant rhetoric, including towards the country’s Indian community.

“I know from my engagements with many ethnic communities the fear these messages generate for people,” Derby said.

“Regarding this particular incident [in Papatoetoe], I am deeply concerned about the violent racist rhetoric and its impact on community members’ sense of safety and belonging. … Everyone should be able to live in their community, work or attend a school in this country free from racial harassment and discrimination.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand