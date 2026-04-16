Search and Rescue training Northland

Source: New Zealand Police

Bay of Islands locals, please be advised a search and rescue training exercise will be taking place this weekend.

Northland Police Search and Rescue are running the exercise, which begins on Friday until Sunday.

The joint-agency training exercise will bring together a range of organisations that play a vital role in saving lives throughout the year.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, SAR Officer in charge, says the agencies taking part include Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard, AREC, Surf Life Saving, RedCross, and the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand.

“These exercises play a key role in ensuring our capabilities and enhancing how we work together as a cohesive team when it really counts,” he says.

“Having the opportunity to train together and hone our skills is essential to ensuring we work effectively and safely when responding to real emergencies.”

If you see Search and Rescue personnel operating in the area over the weekend, please don’t be alarmed — this is part of a planned training exercise.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI