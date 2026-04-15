The danger of house plants going rogue

By
MIL OSI
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0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

Monstera plants – and other invasive houseplants – are popping up in the wild, says University of Auckland ecology professor Margaret Stanley.

Stanley estimates about 20 introduced species begin breeding in the wild each year. It’s often not that plants are “escaping” homes, but people dumping them when they think they’re dead, are moving flats, or they’ve become too big, she says.

Dumping garden waste in reserves remains common, she says, and even a fruiting monstera planted outdoors can spread via wind or birds.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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