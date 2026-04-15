Scottish island where Kiwi monk Justin Evans went missing not entirely isolated – local councillor

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Stephen Clackson

A councillor for the small Scottish island where a young Kiwi monk went missing from says the island is not entirely isolated.

Police Scotland have launched an extensive search for Justin Evans, 24, who was last seen within the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay, Orkney, shortly before midnight on Saturday, 11 April.

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SCOTLAND POLICE / SUPPLIED

Evans is 1.8m tall, with short hair and a dark beard and speaks with a New Zealand accent, police said. He was last seen wearing a white robe.

A spokesperson told RNZ searches remained ongoing on Wednesday and police were being assisted by the coastguard. They did not answer queries about who had alerted emergency services to Evans’ disappearance or whether any New Zealand authorities were involved.

HM Coastguard confirmed it was assisting Police Scotland with “an incident”, but referred all queries back to police as the lead agency.

Dr Stephen Clackson is the Orkney Islands Council member for the North Isles Ward, which includes Papa Stronsay.

Clackson, who lived on Sanday – an island just north of Stronsay, told RNZ he had not yet heard any local discussion of the case or seen any police activity.

However, he was invited to visit the monastery in March last year.

“We enjoyed a tour of the island and of the monastery and were made to feel most welcome. It is impressive everything that The Sons have achieved in the quarter-century their order has been present on the island, and all that they currently do and have planned for the future,” Clackson wrote in his regular newsletter to constituents, noting he was familiar with many aspects of their daily lives having lived in Iona, another community with an orthodox monastery.

He told RNZ the Papa Stronsay monastery was in his council ward and the monks were among his ward constituents.

“I know several of them personally (although I know them by their monastic names, rather than their birth names), and I have visited the monastery,” he said

“They are often seen on the ferry travelling back and forth to Kirkwall (Orkney’s capital), e.g. to do shopping in the supermarkets or en route to travel further afield. They have a house and chapel on Stronsay in the village of Whitehall and engage with the community there.”

While the island was small, it was not entirely isolated, he said.

“Papa Stronsay is just off the island of Stronsay, and the monks have a small boat which connects them with the village and port of Whitehall on Stronsay, just on the other side. From Whitehall, there is a ferry service to Orkney’s capital, Kirkwall (and sometimes to other neighbouring islands). There is also an air service from Stronsay to Kirkwall.”

Clackson said he hoped Evans was “found safe and well soon”. He did not respond to RNZ’s queries about whether Evans was one of the monks he had met during his visit to the monastery.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand