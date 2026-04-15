PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 15, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 15, 2026 – Full Text
Hong Kong Residential Market Remains Resilient Despite Geopolitical Tensions, with Primary and Secondary Transactions Buoyant
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Greater Central Grade A Office Rents Bottom Out, High Street Vacancies Continue to Fall
- Residential Market: Market sentiment turned more positive after the Chinese New Year as purchasing power continued to be released. Strong primary market home sales also drove secondary market activity, with Q1 residential transaction numbers surging 53% y-o-y to more than 18,650 units. Home prices across different segments recorded growth, reflecting that buyer appetite has yet to be impacted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- Grade A Office Market: Net absorption remained positive for the tenth consecutive quarter at 217,100 sq ft in Q1, mainly driven by leasing activity from the banking & finance sector. Greater Central rents have now bottomed out, strengthening by 5.5% q-o-q and supporting the city’s overall office rents to increase by 2.4% q-o-q.
- Retail Market: Overall retail sales have continued to recover on the back of rising tourist arrivals. The average high street vacancy rate fell further to 4.2% in Q1, with tier-1 high streets in Causeway Bay and Central being fully occupied.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield today held its Hong Kong Property Markets Q1 2026 Review and Outlook press conference. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Hong Kong’s residential market continued to perform resiliently, with both primary and secondary market transactions recording sustained growth. Total residential transaction numbers in Q1 rose by 9% q-o-q and 53% y-o-y. In the Grade A office market, net absorption reached 217,000 sq ft in Q1, driven by leasing demand from the banking & finance sector. However, rental performance continued to diverge between core and non-core submarkets, and the recovery was chiefly led by core areas. As for the retail sector, total retail sales continued to recover gently, supporting a further drop in the overall high street vacancy rate in Q1. Hong Kong Island outperformed the overall market, with rents in Central and Causeway Bay rising by 1.1% and 0.8% q-o-q, respectively.
Grade A office leasing market: Tenth consecutive quarter of positive net absorption, Greater Central rents continue to pick up
Sentiment in Hong Kong’s Grade A office market remained positive in Q1 2026 on the back of sustained demand from the banking & finance and insurance sectors. The quarterly total new leased area reached 866,000 sq ft, with the banking & finance and insurance sectors accounting for more than 70%. Citywide net absorption fell q-o-q to record 217,100 sq ft but remained positive for the 10th consecutive quarter.
Greater Central and Greater Tsimshatsui rental levels continued to pick up in Q1, by 5.5% and 0.4% q-o-q, respectively, driving the overall rental level up by 2.4% q-o-q to mark two consecutive quarters of rental growth for the first-time since Q1 2019. However, average rents in non-core submarkets continued to soften, suggesting the overall rental recovery is chiefly led by core areas in a two-tier market. As no new projects were completed in Q1, the overall availability rate remained broadly stable at around 20.0%, edging down by 0.3 percentage points q-o-q.
John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield,said, “Looking ahead, despite the recent stock market volatility, leasing demand from the banking & finance sector is expected to remain a key pillar this year, underpinned by expectations that Hong Kong will remain the leading global IPO market in 2026, with more than 400 companies in the listing pipeline up to the end of March. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East may also prompt investors to review asset deployment strategies and reallocate capital to Hong Kong, potentially supporting demand from banking & finance and wealth management-related occupiers. We have revised our 2026 rental forecast for Greater Central to +6% to +8%, from the previous range of +2% to +4%. In turn, the citywide Grade A office rent forecast is also revised to +1% to +3% y-o-y in 2026, compared with a previous forecast of ±1%.”
Retail leasing market: Retail sales demonstrate resilience with the overall high street vacancy rate falling further to a new post-pandemic low
The Hong Kong retail market continued to demonstrate resilience in Q1 2026, supported by improved tourist arrivals and sustained local consumption sentiment, enabling the city’s overall retail sales for the January to February 2026 period to pick up by 11.8% y-o-y to record HK$72.4billion. Among major retail categories, the Jewellery & Watches sector led the market recovery with a notable 27.8% y-o-y increase, followed by the Medicines & Cosmetics and Fashion & Accessories sectors at 8.3% and 6.6% y-o-y, respectively. This suggests the ongoing recovery and strengthening of tourist-oriented business sectors.
The overall high street vacancy rate continued to trend downwards, standing at 4.2% in Q1, marking a new low since the pandemic. Across core retail districts, Hong Kong Island outperformed Kowloon, with high street shops in Causeway Bay and Central within our basket fully leased during the quarter. The vacancy rate in Tsimshatsui also dropped further to 7.1% in Q1, while Mongkok remained stable at 6.1%.
As for high street retail rental levels, recovery was also led by Hong Kong Island, with Central and Causeway Bay recording q-o-q increases of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. Mongkok high street retail rents picked up by 0.6% q-o-q, while a more affordable, mass-market tenant mix prompted Tsim Sha Tsui rental levels to move down by 1.1% q-o-q (Chart 2). Regarding the F&B sector, high availability continued to weigh on rents across districts, with Causeway Bay, Central, Tsimshatsui and Mongkok all recording declines within 1% q-o-q.
John Siucommented, “Retail leasing sentiment across districts remained positive in the first quarter, particularly on Hong Kong Island side. We anticipate Central and Causeway Bay to lead the rental level recovery, given Causeway Bay has continued to attract young locals and tourists, while Central has been benefitting from relatively stable high-end local consumption. On Kowloon side, Tsimshatsui and Mongkok are expected to see gradual absorption of vacant spaces if landlords are willing to offer reasonable asking rents. Looking ahead, the city’s retail market is poised for a positive recovery in 2026, yet we anticipate a gradual rental recovery rather than a rapid rebound. Supporting factors, including the wealth effect from the housing price recovery, are set to lift local consumption sentiment. The ongoing mega-event campaign, coupled with a stronger renminbi, is also expected to draw a promising influx of tourists, supporting greater foot traffic and tourist spending on high streets. Nevertheless, given the shift in consumption patterns and the entry of more affordable brands into high streets, overall rents are unlikely to see a rapid rebound in the near term. We maintain our forecast of a 2% to 3% increase in overall high street retail rents for 1H 2026.”
Residential market: Market transactions remain active amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, supporting home price rises across market segments
The Hong Kong residential market continued to gain momentum in Q1, driven by strong sales of primary projects and more active participation from potential buyers in the secondary market who have expedited purchase decisions. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have yet to exert a significant impact on Hong Kong residential market activity. Since March last year, the monthly number of residential sales and purchases agreements has exceeded 5,000 for 13 consecutive months, with February 2026 reaching close to 6,700 units. Total residential transactions in Q1 recorded approximately 18,650 units, up 53% y-o-y and 9% q-o-q (Chart 3). Strong sales at new launches saw primary market transactions take a 30% share of total transactions in the quarter.
Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Advisory Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, highlighted, “Strong market activity continued to support home prices to trend upward in Q1 2026. According to the Rating and Valuation Department, as at February, the overall residential price index picked up by 2.6% in the first two months of the year. Meanwhile, our Cushman & Wakefield mid-and-small size units price index shows that home prices rose by around 5% in March from the end-2025 level. At the same time, our tracking of popular housing estates demonstrates that prices across different market segments maintained upward momentum throughout the quarter. Prices at City One Shatin, representing the mass market, rose 5.6% q-o-q, while prices at Taikoo Shing, representing the mid-market, strengthened by 8.6% q-o-q. Residence Bel-Air, representing the luxury segment, recorded a notable 7.1% q-o-q rise. At the same time, underpinned by housing needs from incoming talent, the residential rental index continued to trend up to hit a new record high. Coupled with interest rates now remaining at relatively low levels, investors have been encouraged to enter the market, while renters and potential buyers are expediting home ownership decisions.”
Rosanna Tang, Executive Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, added, “The city’s housing market largely sustained the strong momentum carried over from late-2025, with both transaction numbers and prices continuing to climb in Q1. Despite recent Middle East geopolitical tensions, the overall residential market has continued to demonstrate resilience, with the number of residential sale and purchase agreements exceeding 6,000 cases in both February and March. Looking ahead, more capital is expected to flow into Hong Kong as a safe haven, helping to keep local interbank rates at relatively low levels and providing support to the housing market. Moreover, our Verbal Enquiry index has now risen for three consecutive months, reflecting sustained positive sentiment in the Hong Kong residential market. We anticipate full-year transaction numbers in 2026 to reach 65,000 to 70,000 units. As for the home prices forecast, if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease in the near term, the impact on the Hong Kong residential market is likely to be limited, and we would expect full-year home prices to rise in a range of 7% to 10%. However, if tensions further escalate, uncertainty may weigh on interest rates and buyer confidence, with annual price growth to moderate to around the 5% mark.”
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Caption: (From left to right) Rosanna Tang, Executive Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield; John Siu, Managing Director, Head of Project and Occupier Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield and Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Advisory Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield.
Hashtag: #CushmanWakefield
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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ISCA and LawSoc Team Up to Help Professional Services Firms Expand Regionally and Offer More Value
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work more closely together, as more businesses expand across the region and face more complex issues.
What clients need from professional services firms is changing. It is no longer just about meeting compliance requirements. Companies now require coordinated advice across legal, financial and governance areas to support growth, manage risk and execute transactions with confidence. As more work spans multiple jurisdictions, clients are also looking for integrated teams that can support cross border needs seamlessly. This partnership brings the legal and accountancy professions together to meet that demand and create new opportunities for members.
A key focus of the collaboration is building skills that match how professionals learn and work today. ISCA and LawSoc will jointly develop a digital learning platform that allows lawyers to learn anytime, anywhere, through on demand modules that are practical and relevant to daily work. The platform is the first of its kind that will also support cross learning, enabling lawyers to build knowledge in accounting, finance and governance, while accountants strengthen their understanding of legal concepts relevant to risk, transactions and advisory work.
To help more legal professionals benefit from the learning platform, ISCA and LawSoc are working with NTUC LearningHub to enable funding options for eligible legal professionals. Continuing Professional Development (CPD) training courses are also expected to be made available through NTUC LearningHub’s Learning eXperience Platform (LXP) later in the year, with options such as SkillsFuture Credit and the Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP) funding to help keep training affordable and accessible. This will enable more professionals to upskill more quickly and strengthen capabilities across the profession.
The partnership will also strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted base for professional services work in the region. Amid an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic landscape, Singapore continues to stand out as a stable and resilient hub for global business. ISCA and LawSoc will advance discussions on setting up a Professional Services Centre in Singapore. The Centre is intended to help two groups. First, it will support investors and companies who want to set up or expand in Singapore. Second, it will support Singapore based companies that want to expand overseas. By connecting businesses to coordinated legal and accountancy expertise, the Centre will help companies deal with cross border requirements, governance expectations, and expansion decisions. This builds on earlier Professional Services Centre efforts in Nanjing, Hongqiao and Ho Chi Minh City.
Mr Teo Ser Luck, President of ISCA, said: “This is a significant partnership for both organisations. Together, we are establishing a Professional Services Centre that connects businesses with the legal and accounting expertise they need, helping them close deals with confidence and manage the risks that come with operating across borders. It is about building real capability, strengthening Singapore’s professional services ecosystem, and giving our professional services firms and businesses, including SMEs, the support they need to pursue opportunities together with confidence.”
Professor Tan Cheng Han, SC, President of the Law Society of Singapore, said: “Clients increasingly face issues that sit across law, finance and governance. Good advice depends on closer teamwork between lawyers and accountants. This partnership supports our members by strengthening training, expanding cross learning, and advancing initiatives such as a Professional Services Centre in Singapore to help firms compete and grow in the region.”
Mr Joe Loy, Assistant Chief Executive and Managing Director of Digital Business, NTUC LearningHub, said: “CPD is essential in ensuring lawyers keep their skills current as practice areas, regulations and client expectations continue to evolve. At NTUC LearningHub, our focus is on making CPD training practical, accessible and affordable, enabling lawyers to fulfil their professional requirements while building relevant capabilities. By working with industry partners such as ISCA and LawSoc, we aim to lower barriers to training and help more lawyers stay competent, compliant and ready for the demands of their profession.”
Ms Junie Fo, Vice President & Head, Professional Services, Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “Singapore is a trusted business hub where professional services firms support global and local businesses in navigating complex global dynamics. The partnership between ISCA and LawSoc strengthens Singapore’s professional services offerings through deeper cross-sector sharing, while helping our accounting and legal talent develop emerging skillsets and enhance capabilities to support businesses in capturing new opportunities across the growing region. EDB looks forward to working with both organisations as we continue to grow Singapore’s Professional Services sector.”
Hashtag: #ISCA #DifferenceMakers #Accounting #Accountancy #CharteredAccountants #ChooseAccountancy #MOUSigning
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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Research – The “Salary Growth Illusion”: Why 81% of New Zealand workers don’t feel their pay rise – Robert Walters
April 14, 2026
Auckland, New Zealand – 14/04/2026 – New salary data shows that wages are rising, but most New Zealand workers feel no richer. This is revealing a widening disconnect between employer intentions and employee experience, exposing what recruitment experts are calling “The Salary Growth Illusion.”
Research from Robert Walters shows that at the start of 2026, 57% of professionals had received a pay rise from 2025. Yet, 81% say their pay still does not keep up with the rising cost of living. Shockingly, only 17% of employers acknowledge this gap – showing a significant disconnect between salary growth and actual salary growth.
Shay Peters, Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand CEO says, “Salary increases are happening, but for most people, they’re being absorbed before they’re even felt. On paper, it looks like progress, but in reality, employees are standing still. That disconnect is what we’re calling the salary growth illusion, and it’s starting to materially impact how people feel about their employer.”
Many New Zealanders are feeling the squeeze from higher prices across essentials. Annual consumer price inflation sat around 3.1% in the year to December 2025, slightly above the Reserve Bank’s target range, meaning wages would have needed to rise by at least this amount just to maintain purchasing power.
Last year, most pay rises sat between 2.5-5%, translating to just $2,500-$5,000 extra per year on a $100,000 salary. This is insufficient to offset rising expenses.
Mid-senior roles see biggest increases, interns left behind
- 67% of businesses plan to increase salaries in 2026, while 56% of employees expect a pay rise.
- Pay rises are more likely at associate and mid-senior levels (77-79% expected to get one), while interns have a 53% chance.
- Recruiters warn this is creating lasting damage that will prove detrimental over time.
“If organisations allow this gap to persist, the consequences go beyond today’s workforce. You risk disengaging early-career professionals at a critical stage, weakening your long-term talent pipeline and creating retention challenges that compound over time.”
Tech, finance and legal leaders drive above‑average pay growth in New Zealand
While overall salary increases remain moderate across New Zealand, select roles and cities are breaking away from the pack. Auckland’s senior technology and finance leaders recorded some of the sharpest rises, with AI engineers, DevOps specialists and senior data professionals seeing increases of up to $25-30k. In financial services, Auckland-based General Managers of Finance and Commercial Managers rose by as much as $30-50k, while Christchurch legal leaders stood out with General Counsel salaries jumping up to $30k year on year.
“What we’re seeing in pockets of the market is a very deliberate premium being placed on capability. Where skills are scarce and roles are business-critical, employers are willing to stretch. It reinforces a clear divide between those with in-demand expertise and those in more saturated areas.” says Peters.
Auckland leads salary momentum, with selective gains in Wellington and Christchurch
Auckland remains the clear centre of salary momentum in New Zealand, particularly across technology, executive finance and senior leadership roles. Wellington saw more selective growth, concentrated in cyber security and transformation roles, while Christchurch experienced fewer increases overall but delivered some of the largest single jumps in senior legal and finance positions.
The “Salary Growth Illusion” threatens retention and engagement
The perception gap has major implications for retention, engagement, and recruitment. With employees increasingly aware of the mismatch between their pay and the cost of living, businesses risk losing talent if they do not bridge this divide and with 53% of employees looking to move roles this year, retention is a big threat to employers.
“Addressing this isn’t simply a question of increasing salaries. It’s about aligning reward strategies with real-world pressures and being far more transparent in how those decisions are made. Employees don’t just want more, they want to understand that their employer genuinely gets it” Peters concludes.
About Robert Walters
Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business, partnering with organisations across the world to deliver recruitment, recruitment outsourcing and advisory services. Established in 1985, the business has built a strong international presence, operating in over 30 countries.
In New Zealand, Robert Walters works with a broad range of organisations, supporting the recruitment of permanent, contract and temporary roles across disciplines including finance, technology, human resources, legal, business support and more.
About the research
Findings come from the 2026 Robert Walters Salary Guide which surveyed over 5,500 white collar professionals.
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Ping An Digital Bank Invited to Participate in the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit Again for Sharing Session
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Showcasing its Fintech Capabilities, Exploring How Technology Drives Risk Management and Compliance in Banking, Embodying the Brand Value of ‘Always With You, Always Ahead’
The World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, the flagship annual event of the innovation and technology sector, was officially launched yesterday (13 April). Under the theme “Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development– Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace”, the summit brought together government and business leaders, representatives from international organisations, leading corporations, as well as experts and scholars from various countries and regions. They engaged in in-depth discussions on a range of cutting-edge topics, including digital and intelligent innovation, with a view to exploring new opportunities and jointly building a smart future.
As one of the digital banks in Hong Kong, Ping An Digital Bank is committed to driving fintech innovation by integrating AI and data analytics to optimise operations, enhance efficiency, and improve data circulation and risk management, empowering individuals and businesses with convenient digital banking service. Drawing on its extensive experience in applying technological innovations, Ping An Digital Bank has once again been invited to speak at the “Digital Finance” sub-forum on the second day of the event (14 April). Ping An Digital Bank will share with attendees the breakthroughs and insights from its AI applications and cross-sector data flow, whilst also exploring how banks can utilise technology to strengthen risk control and regulatory compliance, thereby further demonstrating Hong Kong’s leading position in fintech on the international stage.
Mr Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, stated at the sub-forum, “Leveraging the technological strength of Ping An Group, Ping An Digital Bank is committed to deepening technological innovation. In addition to continuously exploring data applications to transform the businesses’ financing ecosystem, PingAnDB is actively deepening AI application scenarios to comprehensively enhance operational efficiency across the board. We believe that the application of AI can be both deeper and broader, allowing the savings in operational costs and time to be passed on to our customers. While our team can concentrate its resources on optimising the entire customer experience, individuals and businesses can use our services with peace of mind to achieve their wealth accumulation goals, thereby realising our brand value of ‘Always with You, Always Ahead’.”
Mr. Iu added that, in response to the strong demand from cross-border and trade enterprises, Ping An Digital Bank has consistently driven change through technology and data. Starting from Know Your Customer (KYC), data enables the team to gain a multi-dimensional understanding of businesses’ operations, conduct customer due diligence more quickly and accurately, and thereby streamline the approval process. Ping An Digital Bank also uses data to enhance risk management efficiency, assist with anti-money laundering monitoring, and reduce the likelihood of bad debts. Committed to collaborating with the HKSAR Government and the industry, the Bank helps build data infrastructure and financial services platforms connecting the Greater Bay Area with international markets, supporting enterprises as they expand into broader regional and international markets.
Ping An Digital Bank integrates AI across various departments and scenarios to enhance the system’s ability to detect deepfake technology, identify suspected forged or synthesised faces, and assist teams in monitoring and preventing potentially fraudulent activities. In the areas of anti-fraud and financial crime compliance, we will further apply AI to detect and analyse abnormal transaction patterns, thereby strengthening PingAnDB’s risk management and fraud prevention capabilities. In addition, across the entire loan process, product development, technical infrastructure and even marketing promotion, Ping An Digital Bank utilises AI to assist teams with data collection, coding, design and other tasks, making operations more efficient.
Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to lead the development of digital banking and data infrastructure, deepen the application of AI technology in day-to-day operations and product innovation, support the sustainable upgrading of the financial sector, and enable more businesses and individuals to benefit from smart finance.
Hashtag: #PingAnDigitalBank #平安數字銀行
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DFIQ Media Hong Kong and WPP Media Hong Kong are the first in APAC to advance privacy-safe, data-driven retail media powered by Open Intelligence
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – DFIQ Media Hong Kong, the retail media arm of leading Asian retailer, DFI Retail Group, today announced a strategic partnership with WPP MediaHong Kong that brings the power of Open Intelligence for Commerce to Hong Kong for the first time. The partnership establishes a new, privacy-first foundation for retail media collaboration in the market, enabling brands to activate high-value audiences and deliver more relevant, impactful advertising across DFI’s extensive retail ecosystem.
The partnership brings together DFIQ Media’s extensive omnichannel retail media ecosystem with WPP Media’s advanced programmatic and predictive intelligence capabilities. By integrating customer audience insights through InfoSum – WPP’s privacy-first, no-data-movement collaboration platform – advertisers can activate high-value audiences while ensuring strict data privacy and regulatory compliance.
Through this initiative, advertisers will gain access to aggregated customer insights from the yuu loyalty ecosystem and retail platforms across DFI Retail Group banners, enabling more precise and effective targeting strategies. These audience segments can be securely matched and activated via WPP Media’s Open Intelligence, and delivered through WPP Open – WPP’s agentic marketing platform. This enables brands to unlock new growth audiences, improve targeting accuracy, and access deeper performance insights across digital and in-store environments, including incremental sales, new-shopper contribution, and audience-level effectiveness.
“Retail media is the fastest growing media channel globally and rapidly becoming one of the most important channels for brands to connect with consumers in meaningful and measurable ways,” said Wee Lee Loh, Group Chief Digital & yuu Rewards Officer from DFI Retail Group. The partnership also includes WPP Media’s investment in DFIQ Media’s omnichannel retail media inventory. This includes digital advertising opportunities across the e-commerce and mobile apps of yuu, Wellcome, 7-Eleven, and Mannings, as well as DFIQ Media’s in-store digital screen network of more than 6,000 screens across these retail locations in Hong Kong. “Our collaboration with DFIQ Media represents an important step in shaping the future of commerce-driven media in Hong Kong,” said Michael Beecroft, CEO of WPP Media North East Asia.
Collectively, these retail touchpoints generate more than 60 million store visits every month, giving brands a powerful platform to connect with consumers across the full shopping journey — from digital discovery to in-store purchase.
“By partnering with WPP Media and leveraging privacy-safe technology from InfoSum, we are unlocking the next phase of retail media in Hong Kong – one that combines powerful first-party data with omnichannel activation across digital and physical retail environments,” said Chandana Sunder, Group Retail Media Director from DFI Retail Group.
WPP Media will also bring its advanced programmatic advertising, predictive modelling, and Open Intelligence capabilities to the partnership, enabling automated buying, real-time optimization, and sophisticated audience targeting powered by DFIQ Media’s retail signals.
“By connecting DFIQ Media’s rich retail audiences with our Open Intelligence framework, we can deliver high-yield, privacy-safe, and outcome-driven advertising solutions that reduce waste and drive measurable growth for brands,” said Kenny Ip, Vice President, Media and Partnership Management at WPP Media Hong Kong.
Together, DFIQ Media and WPP Media aim to push the boundaries of retail media innovation – building a more advanced and future-ready retail media landscape in Hong Kong. The partnership marks a significant milestone in next-generation retail media development, combining privacy-first data collaboration, predictive intelligence, and large-scale omnichannel activation to create new opportunities for brands to engage shoppers and measure incremental impact.
https://www.dfiretailgroup.com/
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup #DFIQ #yuuRewards #Mannings #7-Eleven #Wellcome
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New Zealand Returns to Food and Hospitality Asia 2026 With National Pavilion Featuring 15 Premium Food and Beverage Exporters
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – New Zealand returns to Food and Hospitality Asia (FHA) for the first time since 2018 with a dedicated national pavilion showcasing 15 food and beverage companies at Singapore Expo from 21 to 24 April 2026. The pavilion will spotlight innovative and premium quality products for Asia’s retail, hospitality and foodservice buyers, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and safe food and beverage producer and supplier to the region. These exhibitors offer a glimpse into New Zealand’s world-class, premium food and beverage sector.
New Zealand’s participation in FHA demonstrates long-term commitment not only to Singapore but across the region, showcasing how New Zealand looks to continue its partnership through trade and innovation, while helping to shape the future of food.
New Zealand food and beverage exports to Asia grew from NZ$5.5 billion in 2018 to NZ$8.4 billion in 20251. Notably, New Zealand and Singapore share a strong partnership spanning over 60 years – both are small, advanced economies that depend on international trade for growth. Food and beverage illustrate this relationship: it plays an important part in addressing common challenges between both countries. For New Zealand exporters, Singapore serves as a key market and a strategic gateway to the region.
“FHA is an important meeting point for buyers across Asia, and this pavilion gives interested buyers and partners a direct way to meet New Zealand producers and explore our outstanding, safe, great tasting F&B products for retail, hospitality and foodservice,” said Joe Nelson, Regional Director for South East and East Asia at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).
He adds, “We want to showcase the best of what New Zealand has to offer. The 15 companies exhibiting this year have something specific to offer – from dairy and honey, to snacks, beverages and premium ingredients. Several already supply into the region and are here to deepen those relationships, while others are bringing products to Asian buyers for the first time. Either way, buyers who visit will be tasting products and talking directly to the people who make them.”
Companies showcasing their products at the New Zealand Pavilion include Ao Cacao, a New Zealand bean-to-bar artisan chocolate maker with 18 international medals across leading chocolate competitions, including an award in the Club des Croqueurs de Chocolat Guide – widely known as the “Michelin Guide of Chocolate”. The brand will feature its single origin dark chocolate, specialty milk chocolate and foodservice range at the show. Family business Barker’s, founded in 1969, has more than 20 years in exporting and producing fruit and vegetables-based syrups, spreads, chutneys and sauces and will feature its new squeeze relishes and preserves at the tradeshow.
Blue Frog, New Zealand’s leading premium granola brand, known for its bold flavour combinations and high nut content, will showcase their breakfast cereals, made using premium natural ingredients for an indulgent granola experience. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s only certified organic chicken producer Bostock Brothers & Waitoawill be featuring its naturally lean, halal-certified organic Smoked Applewood chicken rashers, among other products.
Producers of high-quality, premium dairy products Canary Foodswill be showcasing its double-churned pastry butter sheets and butter medallions known for its deliciously creamy texture and spreadability, while international specialty coffee icon and B-Corp Certified Coffee Supremewill be showcasing its Supreme Blend in different formats, from whole beans and espresso roast to drip bags.
Comvita, the global leader in UMF-certified Mānuka honey and science-backed bee-based health products will introduce its limited edition MānuKaya and Bird’s Nest Mānuka Honey drink, alongside its Kids Mānuka Honey Eye Health Jelly and Mānuka Honey Pops. Meanwhile, the number one supplier of retail natural cheese and cheese manufacturer in New Zealand Dairyworkswill showcase its creamy cheese and cracker snack packs, along its natural, orange-coloured cheddar burger slices.
New entrants to Singapore and the region, family-owned juice brand Eden Orchards, will be showcasing its Pure Blueberry and Pure Cherry juice. Its blueberry juice is rich in antioxidants; while its cherry juice, which naturally contains melatonin, is becoming a go-to addition to evening routines. Meanwhile, Griffin’s, New Zealand’s largest snack food company since 1890 will spotlight its high quality and premium snacks – from natural snack bars and biscuits – to crisps and crackers across its 4 brands.
Leading New Zealand protein snack business Jack Link’swill feature its high protein meat snacks, renowned for bold flavours – perfect for those who are active and health conscious. Southern Fresh, New Zealand’s leading growers and processors of premium fresh produce will introduce its airfreight, popular and crunchy baby spinach and baby coloured carrots at the pavilion.
Stock Shop Co., premium New Zealand producer of chef-made stocks, glaces, jus and sauces for professional kitchens, will feature its two globally recognised products, Veal and Lobster Stock, while Tatua,world-class manufacturer of specialty dairy ingredients and products made from New Zealand grass-fed certified milk, will showcase its newly launched indulgent Crème Custard. Not forgetting Whittaker’s, New Zealand’s beloved chocolate and confectionery brand will feature its 100% bean-to-bar, palm-oil free chocolates at the pavilion.
Don’t just visit the booth – experience New Zealand’s finest at your table. For a limited time this April and May, Singapore restaurants Artichoke and Magpie will launch specially crafted menus using premium ingredients from several innovative New Zealand companies.
Taste the difference. Visit the New Zealand Pavilion at Hall 8, Booth 8D4-01 at Food & Hospitality Asia 2026 from 21 to 24 April 2026 at Singapore Expo, and our exclusive website to find out more about our exhibiting companies.
1 StatsNZ
https://nzte.govt.nz
https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-zealand-trade-and-enterprise/
https://x.com/NZTEnews
https://www.facebook.com/nztenews
https://www.instagram.com/nzte/
Hashtag: #NZFnB #NewZealandfoodandbeverage #NZatFHA2026
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‘Word travels’: Cook Strait ferry service’s reputation for unreliability among overseas tour operators
April 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Fed-up tour operators are sounding the alarm on Cook Strait ferry services, claiming tens of thousands can be lost from a single disrupted sailing and that perceived unreliability means tourists are skipping the Wellington region and the Top of the South.
At the world’s leading travel trade show – where exhibitors from more than 180 countries spruiked everything from luxury tour packages to adventure travel to medical and health tourism – the Middle East crisis was a hot topic of coversation this year.
But it was not the only one dominating the discourse at ITB Berlin.
According to a New Zealand-based tour operator, chatter about Cook Strait ferries was unavoidable last month and disruptions were causing “significant and lasting” damage to the country’s reputation as a world-class travel destination.
The issue, Jens Schlotzhauer said, demanded attention at the “highest political level”.
The Tourism Minister, however, said nothing had been raised with her directly, while the Rail Minister directed RNZ to the ferry operator.
Schlotzhauer’s concerns came in the wake of disruption caused by a technical fault on Bluebridge’s Connemara, which had been out of action since 21 March but resumed sailing on 1 April following a period of detainment and an inspection by water safety regulator Maritime NZ.
The Interislander has also had delays and disruptions in recent months, with stormy weather and technical problems forcing ferries out of service.
Tour operators told RNZ this season’s disruptions were not isolated, with some providing disclaimers about the ferries’ reliability to travellers or choosing to exclude the Cook Strait from their tour itineraries, while others were considering making back-up bookings for sailings next season.
KiwiRail, which runs the Interislander, and StraitNZ Bluebridge said they understood how frustrating disruptions could be and were “genuinely sorry” and “apologise unreservedly” for the inconvenience caused, but that from time to time problems arose in complex marine systems.
Cancellations hitting overseas companies in the pocket – tour operator
Nature Trailz Discover New Zealand specialised in active holidays for the German-speaking market, managing director Jens Schlotzhauer told RNZ.
The hiking, cycling, and kayaking trips were sold through German tour operators and, according to Schlotzhauer, the Cook Strait ferries were gaining a reputation among his European contacts, who aired their grievances at ITB Berlin.
“The Cook Strait ferry situation emerged as a notable talking point … raised by numerous European tourism companies who regularly send their clients to Aotearoa New Zealand.
“Our European contacts – many of whom book their clients through us – have asked us to speak on their behalf regarding this more local issue.”
Schlotzhauer said the ferries’ notoriety at the global trade show behemoth – which had been running for 60 years – was notable.
Last month’s trade show coincided with a particularly difficult time for services between Picton and Wellington, with more than half the days in March down either one Interislander or Bluebridge ferry due to a technical fault. On 12 and 13 March, two out of the four ferries that cross Cook Strait were out of action.
Schlotzhauer said while Nature Trailz was only affected by three cancellations (two due to technical faults) and three delays during the 2025/26 summer season, the downstream consequences of a disrupted sailing could be significant.
In one such example, Schlotzhauer said kayak and boat tours in the top of the South Island had to be scrapped entirely along with pre-booked accommodation when a cancellation saw a group arrive in Picton from Wellington three days behind schedule.
He estimated the cumulative financial hit to be $21,000 – including additional accommodation, revenue loss by the South Island tourism companies, and the 500 Euro refund per guest the German-based tour operator was required to cough up.
He said under European Union Travel Law, EU-based tour companies were liable for cancelled services.
“This is not an isolated event. Ferry cancellations due to technical defects represent a systemic risk with real and recurring financial consequences.”
New Zealand-based Nature Trailz staffer, Rita Baker – who was personally caught up in March’s cancelled sailings – said ensuring tour vans and drivers were rescheduled on the same service as their tour group could require significant effort.
“I’ve been on the phone to Interislander and Bluebridge for the last couple of months for hours on end trying to get our tour groups across.
“How many tour companies are there in the country that are in the same boat? In terms of tourism being New Zealand’s second-largest earner, I think it’s a very bad look.”
In March this year, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston celebrated Stats NZ data which showed toursim spending in 2025 was up $1.5 billion on the year prior and that tourism remained the country’s second highest export. https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/tourism-drives-billions-new-zealand-economy
When contacted about the concerns raised by tour operators, Upston’s office told RNZ such issues had not been raised directly with the minister.
‘What the heck are we going to do now?’
One tour group operator – who asked not to be named for fear of hurting relationships with ferry operators – told RNZ disrupted services meant the company had planned tours that avoided Cook Strait altogether.
They said it was not the majority, but some clients who booked tours through them were choosing to fly groups between the islands thereby excluding Wellington and the Top of the South from itineraries.
“One of our clients … learned that the Cook Strait was a risk. They had one tour where people had to fly from Wellington to Christchurch.
“No big discussions but next thing you know Wellington and the ferries are off the itinerary for the next year.”
The operator said there would be a handful of disruptions in a typical six-month tourist season.
“When it happens it’s huge. Some days we get away with it because we haven’t got a tour affected, but we talk to our colleagues and they are affected. It would be six to 10 times a season that there’s a significant panic … first thing in the morning, ‘Right what the heck are we going to do now?’”
They said it was not just cancellations – delays also caused a logisitical nightmare in a tight schedule that had to account for 10-hour breaks for drivers and guides.
Avoiding the Cook Strait was something Real Kiwi Adventures owner and managing director, Peter Rickard-Green was increasingly noticing in the rentals business.
“We offer campervan rentals that are one-way from North to South Island or vice versa. But we’ve noticed that, that has been … incredibly difficult to arrange because of the instability of the ferry crossings.”
The company issued a disclaimer that it could not guarantee ferry prices or availability and Rickard-Green said some tourists were skipping one island completely.
In his opinion, government intervention was required, while the tour operator believed three Interislander ferries was the only solution.
“A strategy of having two ships instead of three is a strategy for failure. With this set up … there is no back up [for maintenance or disruption]. If just one ferry fails during peak periods it could take weeks to clear up the back log.”
‘Complex marine systems’
KiwiRail said it was “genuinely sorry for inconvenience experienced by tour operators and their customers” in early March when Kaiārahi was out of service for half a week due to a technical fault.
“During that disruption, we worked closely with all our customers including tour operators to move them to new sailings,” a spokesperson said.
They said eight additional sailings were added to the schedule and almost all tour groups and accompanying vehicles were “moved within 24 hours of disrupted sailing”.
KiwiRail said it had improved fleet resilience and, excluding weather, reliability had been above its target of 98 percent over the past 12 months thanks to its proactive maintenance regime – however, “intermittent faults can still occur in complex marine systems”.
Interislander general manager of operations, Taru Sawhney said the fleet would drop to one ship between 22 June and 26 September to allow for Kaitaki to head to Singapore for dry dock maintenance, following three weeks of local wet dock maintenance on Kaiārahi.
Sawhney said the maintenance had been timed with a period of low demand and that Interislander was working with customers to plan ahead for it.
He said the work was essential to keep the ships going during the transition to the new fleet in 2029.
StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said the company had been working “one-to-one” with groups to reschedule them as quickly as possible during Connemara’s technical fault.
“We are extremely aware how disruptive this is for our customers, many of whom are long term and very loyal, and we apologise unreservedly to all of them.”
He said from time-to-time things went wrong with “large and complex ships sailing multiple times a day between the Islands”.
Back-up bookings floated
Schlotzhauer said Nature Trailz was keen to speak with both ferry operators about practical solutions to cancellations and was considering booking a back-up sailing for each tour group next season.
“One possibility we would like to discuss is a dual-booking arrangement, whereby we secure two departure dates for each planned crossing, with the flexibility to cancel one at short notice without penalty.
“However, we firmly believe that the broader issue demands attention at the highest political level.”
He said the tourism industry depended on a reliable Cook Strait ferry service for both domestic tour operators and international companies “bound by the consumer protection laws of their home countries”.
“For the vast majority of visitors, a trip to New Zealand is not simply a holiday – it is a life experience.
“Guests save for it, dream about it, and return home eager to share it with family and friends. When things go wrong, particularly due to infrastructure failures that are beyond anyone’s control, that experience is diminished – and word travels.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Vietnam-China Agricultural Cooperation in a New Era: From Strategic Vision to a Sustainable and Prosperous Supply Chain
April 14, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – At the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation on a state visit to China from April 14 to 17, 2026.
This constitutes a diplomatic event of paramount significance, aimed at concretizing high-level common understandings and further enriching the substance of the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Within this framework, agricultural cooperation is identified as a crucial pillar, contributing to sustainable development and delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.
Strategic Imprint and a Visionary Roadmap for Agricultural Collaboration
The State Visit unfolds against the backdrop of the finest phase of development in relations between the two Parties and two countries. It leaves a profound strategic imprint and bolsters high-level political trust, an essential prerequisite for substantive cooperation across all sectors.
Within the guiding framework of building a “China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future of Strategic Significance,” agricultural collaboration is prioritized as a linchpin, playing a pivotal role in the deep economic integration of the two economies and the safeguarding of national food security.
This vision not only strives for balanced trade and sustainable regional development but also embodies the spirit of being “both comrades and brothers.” It serves as a solid foundation for translating practical commitments into reality and generating robust momentum for the agricultural value chain in this new era of development.
Agriculture: A Dynamic Pillar of Bilateral Trade
The strategic vision and shared perceptions of the two countries’ top leaders generate powerful momentum for promoting trade in agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, thereby highlighting the complementarity and comparative advantages of the two economies. Leveraging its abundant tropical agricultural resources, Vietnam is increasingly effective in meeting the diverse and high-quality demands of the Chinese market.
Currently, China remains Vietnam’s largest export market for agro-forestry-fishery products and a leading import partner. Reciprocally, Vietnam maintains its position as China’s largest trading partner within ASEAN. These outcomes clearly demonstrate the efficacy of trade promotion policies and the concerted efforts of both sides to facilitate customs clearance and market connectivity.
Impressive growth is substantiated by concrete figures: in 2024, bilateral trade in agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products reached US$17.8 billion (a 14.6% increase year-on-year); in 2025, total trade surged to US$20.94 billion (a 17.6% increase), with Vietnam’s exports to China reaching US$15.97 billion, a remarkable 41.1% jump compared to 2024.
These figures not only affirm the growing importance of Vietnamese agricultural products in the Chinese market but also indicate substantial potential to be harnessed through future cooperation. This provides a solid empirical foundation for both sides to continue fostering in-depth collaboration, striving to build a transparent, safe, and sustainable agricultural supply chain that better addresses the needs and expectations of consumers in both countries.
Realizing Commitments and Expanding Market Access
In implementing the common understandings reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and relevant Chinese agencies have coordinated closely to refine the legal framework, dismantle technical barriers, and broaden market access.
To date, the two sides have signed 33 Agreements and Protocols, establishing an increasingly synchronized and favorable legal corridor for the trade of agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products.
Consequently, efforts to expand the portfolio of exportable agricultural commodities have yielded significant positive results. Vietnam has standardized technical procedures for 15 fruit and vegetable export items, nine of which are key staples managed under Protocols. Notably, an additional five new Protocols were concluded in 2025 alone.
In the fisheries sector, China has licensed hundreds of Vietnamese establishments to participate in exports, contributing to an expansion in both scale and product diversity.
Currently, both sides are actively advancing negotiations to open markets for numerous promising products. Concurrently, trade and investment promotion activities during the visit are expected to play a vital role in transforming high-level commitments into concrete outcomes, steering agricultural trade toward stable, sustainable, and efficient development.
Standardizing Production Processes to Align with International Benchmarks
To meet the increasingly stringent quarantine and food safety requirements of the Chinese market and other international destinations, Vietnam’s agricultural sector is accelerating production restructuring in tandem with quality standardization. This represents a strategic pivot, shifting the development paradigm from a focus on “quantity” to one prioritizing “quality and value.”
Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is concentrating efforts on establishing and strictly managing a system of planting area codes and packaging facility codes to ensure transparent traceability. Simultaneously, full compliance with food safety regulations, particularly Orders 248 and 249 of the General Administration of Customs of China, has become a mandatory requirement for exporting enterprises.
These endeavors not only help sustain and expand access to the Chinese market but also lay the groundwork for Vietnamese agricultural products to integrate more deeply into global value chains.
Strengthening Investment and Forging a Modern Agricultural Supply Chain in Vietnam
Attracting investment, particularly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), is emerging as a key priority in Vietnam-China agricultural cooperation. Vietnam is steadily enhancing its transparent and open investment climate, offering a host of competitive advantages: (i) Locational and Raw Material Advantages: Abundant and stable agricultural inputs, coupled with an increasingly efficient logistics system, exemplified by the “smart border gate” model, optimize transit times and costs; (ii) Attractive Incentive Policies: Projects in high-tech agriculture, deep processing, and green agriculture benefit from preferential corporate income tax rates and favorable land policies; (iii) Gateway to Global Markets: With a network of over 16 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Vietnam stands as a strategic investment destination, enabling Chinese enterprises to capitalize on opportunities to expand exports to major markets under preferential terms. Notably, investment cooperation in cold chain logistics infrastructure and post-harvest preservation technology is anticipated to be a critical factor in reducing losses, enhancing value addition, and bolstering the competitiveness of agricultural products from both nations.
The State Visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam to China is set to generate significant political momentum, propelling bilateral cooperation into a new phase of development. With strategic consensus from the highest levels of leadership and the active engagement of regulatory agencies and the business community, a modern and sustainable Vietnam-China agricultural supply chain is gradually taking shape, promising to elevate value addition, spur economic growth, and contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of the region.
Hashtag: #MAE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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XEV Dismantles the Dealership Model: New “Hardware + Service” Ecosystem Separates Vehicle Cost from Power and Slashes EV Entry Prices in Europe
April 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
TURIN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – The traditional automotive model is obsolete. It is rigid, capital-heavy, and dependent on massive dealership inventories that drive up costs for the consumer. XEV is now challenging that legacy structure with the rollout of its Customer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) ecosystem. By launching the world’s first mass-customization project for micro electric vehicles, including the flagship XEV YOYO, the company allows European drivers to order personalized vehicles directly. This approach eliminates the inventory burden and introduces a “Battery-as-a-Service” model that removes the two biggest barriers to EV adoption. Those barriers are high upfront costs and residual value risk.
Decoupling the Battery from the Price Tag
For decades, the battery has been the most expensive single component of an electric car. It is also the component most likely to depreciate. XEV’s innovative business model fundamentally alters this equation by separating the vehicle (hardware) from the battery (service).
Customers purchase the car but lease the energy capacity. This strategy significantly lowers the initial purchase price. It makes premium urban mobility accessible to a broader demographic. This ranges from young professionals seeking their first vehicle to fleet operators managing tight margins.
“We are not just manufacturing cars. We are redefining vehicle ownership,” says the XEV leadership team. “Our goal is to make car production as flexible as smartphone manufacturing. We give users exactly what they need for city living without the financial weight of traditional ownership.”
3 Minutes to Full Power: Solving the Charging Crisis
Range anxiety remains a critical hurdle for European EVs. This is particularly true for drivers without private home charging infrastructure. XEV addresses this with its proprietary battery swapping network.
The XEV YOYO and the upcoming XEV XPRESSION are engineered with a modular battery system. Instead of waiting hours at a charging point, drivers pull into a dedicated station. They complete a fully automated battery replacement in approximately three minutes.
This “SWAPPING” technology does more than save time. It improves operational efficiency for commercial users and ensures the vehicle is immune to battery degradation. Since the driver does not own the battery, they never have to worry about the cell’s lifespan affecting the car’s resale value. This creates a “Zero Usage Anxiety” experience for the owner.
Data-Driven Customization: The End of “One Size Fits All”
The XEV lineup is purpose-built for the narrow streets and high congestion of European cities. With a compact footprint of roughly 2.5 meters, the YOYO navigates historic city centers with ease. However, small size does not mean limited options.
Unlike legacy automakers that push stock inventory, XEV utilizes a data-driven C2M model. Users configure their vehicles via an online platform. They select distinct exterior colors, interior materials, wheel designs, and specific features. This user input triggers a flexible production process that creates a customizable car tailored to specific tastes. XEV uses the massive data generated from these customization choices to refine future designs and forecast market trends with precision.
Commercial Application: Powering the Last-Mile Economy
The flexibility of the XEV platform extends well beyond personal commuting. It is designed to serve the booming last-mile economy. The platform supports last-mile delivery vehicles and shared mobility fleets.
XEV provides specialized enclosed cargo options for logistics companies. The vehicle can even be customized for small business applications, such as mobile coffee carts or retail trucks. For small business owners, the vehicle serves as a mobile asset that can be configured for specific trades, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs.
XEV has already initiated pilot projects with major European logistics firms to prove the model’s viability for high-frequency urban commuting and commercial delivery. For car-sharing services, the high utilization rates and low maintenance needs of the YOYO make it an ideal asset for time-based rental fleets. The modular design further supports this eco-friendly lifecycle by facilitating easy repair and part upgrades. This extends the product lifespan and reduces waste compared to traditional vehicles that are often scrapped when a single major system fails.
A Strategic Supply Chain for a New Era
XEV achieves this level of flexibility through a strategic manufacturing model. The company adopts a capital-light approach that relies on deep collaboration with mature Asian automotive supply chains. This ensures rigorous quality control and cost efficiency without the bloating of traditional manufacturing.
Simultaneously, XEV is committed to European localization. The company is currently establishing assembly hubs and battery swapping networks across Europe to better serve local demand. This dual approach allows XEV to combine global manufacturing power with local market responsiveness. It ensures that while the technology is global, the support and infrastructure are local.
Availability
Sales and deliveries of the XEV YOYO have commenced in selected European markets, including Italy and Germany. The company continues to expand its infrastructure to support the growing network of users who demand a smarter and cleaner way to move through their cities.
For more information on the YOYO and the battery-swapping network, visit https://www.xev-global.com/yoyo or explore the upcoming XPRESSION model at https://www.xev-global.com/xpression.
Hashtag: #XEV
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Taxpayers’ Union calls for daily fuel stock updates, arguing the data is old
April 14, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Taxpayers’ Union wants the Government to release daily fuel stock updates, saying the weekly figures aren’t an accurate representation of the country’s supply.
The Ministry for Business, Innovation, and Employment releases data on fuel stocks twice a week, including the amount on board ships heading to New Zealand.
Monday’s update used data from April 8 that showed there were 59.7 days of petrol, 49.1 of diesel and 50.7 of jet fuel.
Tory Relf told Checkpoint information that was a week old, was neither timely nor transparent and people needed daily updates so they could plan their lives.
“It’s very different if you’ve got 20 days of petrol left versus 50 days of petrol left how you might plan your business or plan your personal life.”
Relf didn’t believe the situation was necessarily worse, but said transparency was an issue.
She said the figures shouldn’t include fuel that was en-route to New Zealand but still outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.
“Because we can’t gurantee that they’ll be coming to New Zealand.”
Relf said as yet, all ships bound for New Zealand had arrived.
MBIE said in a statement it releases the data just one working day after it is received and it is a “verified data snapshot at a fixed point in time, rather than a live operational feed.”
“Data collected by importers at 11.59pm on Wednesday is supplied to us on Friday afternoon. MBIE validates and aggregates the data, and publishes it the following Monday. Data collected at 11.59pm Sunday is received by MBIE on Tuesday and published on Wednesday,” it said.
“Our decision to publish data on a regular schedule rather than in real time is a deliberate choice. Shipping schedules change frequently due to weather, port congestion and discharge rates. Updating figures every time a ship moves would introduce volatility without improving accuracy. Instead, we publish confirmed, importer‑reported data on a predictable timetable, so figures are reliable and comparable over time.”
MBIE said collecting the data at a fixed point in time “ensures everyone is looking at the same snapshot, taken at the same moment across the whole system.”
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