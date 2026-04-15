Ryman Healthcare’s fourth quarter sales up 10 percent on last year

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Ryman Healthcare’s fourth quarter sales are down 23 percent on the third quarter, but up 10 percent on the year earlier.

The retirement village operator’s total sales for the three months ended March totalled 302, with 83 new sales, and 219 resales.

Total sales for the year ended in March were 1523, including 416 news sales and 1107 resales.

“We’re pleased with our final quarter trading results and encouraged by sustained improvement across lead indicators, including net sales applications exceeding turnover levels for the first time since we made changes to our contract terms in late 2024,” chief executive Naomi James said.

She said total resales volumes were down on prior quarter due to lower internal transfers, though there was an increase in external resales volumes.

James said economic volatility associated with the recent conflict in the Middle East hadn’t affected Ryman’s broader business to date.

However, the company was closely monitoring cost inflation, interest rates and residential real estate markets.

“As previously communicated, Ryman’s active development programme continues to moderate, with only two sites under active construction at year end, significantly reducing exposure to construction cost inflation.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand