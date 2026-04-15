The Boys actor Karl Urban on thrilling final season

Source: Radio New Zealand

As The Boys enters its fifth and final season, Karl Urban says the stakes have never been higher.

Playing the gravel‑voiced, vengeance‑fuelled Billy Butcher, Urban says his character has “turned himself into the very thing that he despises the most” in his mission to destroy corrupt superheroes.

“The sort of really enduring question for Butcher is… Are you redeemable?”

Urban, known for roles in Shortland Street , Xena: Warrior Princess , The Lord of the Rings , and major franchises like Star Trek and Judge Dredd , first heard about the Prime Video series when he saw fellow Kiwi Antony Starr was starring in it.

“It just so happened that sort of a week or so later, I got a call from my agent saying, don’t know if you’re interested, but we’ve got this offer for you.”

Until season three, Butcher was focused solely on antagonist Homelander (played by Starr), but he realises the problem is bigger — an entire “experiment gone wrong.”

It’s hard not to see the parallels with real life, he says.

“I think we’re on the threshold as far as AI goes, of that exact thing… something that we will have no control over.”

He compares it to the Manhattan Project: “They were genuinely fearful… that it was going to ignite the atmosphere. And they did it anyway.”

Despite its themes, Urban says the appeal for audiences remains that it’s a fun, character‑driven and adventure-filled show.

He’s now preparing to lead Mortal Kombat II , out next month.

It’s another physically-demanding role for Urban, who says it can be a bit of a slog to have to look after his body over the six to seven-month filming period.

“What’s the great quote from Indiana Jones? It’s not the years, it’s the mileage.

“I really enjoy doing the sort of more physical aspects of the job. And we’re blessed on The Boys of working with John Koyama, who’s an Emmy Award winning stunt coordinator.”

The Boys season 5 is streaming now on Prime Video.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand