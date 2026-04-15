Former All Blacks captain Taine Randell standing as New Zealand First candidate

Source: Radio New Zealand

Former All Blacks captain Taine Randell will stand as a New Zealand First candidate at this year’s election.

Getty Images / Sandra Mu

Randell played 51 tests for the All Blacks between 1997 and 2002, captaining the side 22 times.

He also had a lengthy career with Otago and the Highlanders, as well a stint with London side Saracens.

Randell is reportedly set to contest the Tukituki seat, currently held by National’s Catherine Wedd.

According to Stuff, Randell’s candidacy was set to be announced last Sunday at a New Zealand First public meeting in Hastings, which was postponed due to Cyclone Vaianu.

The Tukituki seat takes in the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay areas.

Despite his Otago connections, Randell was born in Hastings and attended Lindisfarne College.

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RNZ has contacted Randell for comment.

Labour is yet to confirm who it will stand in the electorate, which it held from 1996 to 2005, and 2020 to 2023.

In the most recent RNZ-Reid Research Poll, New Zealand First was on 10.6 percent, which would give it 13 seats – five more than it currently has.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand