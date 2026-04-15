NRL: NZ Warriors star Erin Clark extends contract through 2029

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

NZ Warriors lock Erin Clark has extended his stay at the club until the end of 2029.

Clark, 28, began his career at Mt Smart, making one appearance for the club in 2017, before heading across the Tasman, eventually landing at Gold Coast Titans.

He logged 94 games for the Titans, before returning to Auckland last season.

When captain Tohu Harris suddenly retired during the summer, Clark inherited his No.13 jersey and made it his own, earning Dally M Lock of the Year honours with his consistent performances.

“Erin has been exceptional ever since he returned,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said. “When we lost Tohu Harris and then Dylan Walker last year, stepped straight in to fill the role at 13.

“He’s been fantastic, I love what he does for us and he fits in so well with the boys. The thing is he has even more to give.

“He’s a great asset.”

Clark has now played 32 games for the Warriors and has been named to face his old Titans outfit on Saturday at Go Media Stadium.

He often acknowledges his journey from promising, but cocky junior to hardened and worldly veteran, starting out as a half, and then transitioning into hooker and back row.

Clark played all 25 games for the Warriors in 2025, averaging 147 running metres and 34 tackles a game, compiling 1451 post-contact metres, 66 tacklebreaks and 37 offloads.

So far this season, he is down on most of those numbers – although his 11 offloads rank 10th in the competition – while averaging 51 minutes per game.

While Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won the Simon Mannering Medal as Warriors Player of the Year last season, he admitted Clark was a more worthy recipient at the award presentation.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand