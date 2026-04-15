‘No mean feat’: Envy apples surpass $1 billion in global sales

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.alphapix.co.nz

A New Zealand apple brand is believed to have surpassed more than $1 billion in global sales.

The Envy apple was first bred in 1985 by the Bioeconomy Science Institute (then part of DSIR) before being exclusively commercialised globally by T&G.

It’s gone on to be grown in more than 13 countries and sold in over 55 markets, and recently surpassed $1 billion in global retail sales – believed to be a first for a New Zealand apple brand.

T&G’s managing director of apples Shane Kingston said it was an amazing achievement representing many years of work by the company, its growers and Aotearoa’s horticulture sector.

He said it showed what was possible when combining world-class genetics, outstanding growers and a globally connected system.

“A billion New Zealand dollars of retail sales value across the world is no mean feat. It’s many, many years of effort building that loyalty, building the retention of shoppers, building the quality of product, building the quality of customer partnership,” he said.

“New Zealand prides itself on being an export nation and this is a fantastic example and endorsement of how New Zealand can get behind the development of a variety – a brand – grow it successfully in New Zealand and create something of scale on a global stage. So that’s really what we’re celebrating here. And a billion dollars is the first of many milestones we hope to celebrate over the next number of years.”

Supplied / T&G Global

Envy apples are described as being of a rich red colour and sweeter than the more traditionally tart apples.

Kingston said demand for Envy apples from abroad was so strong that the majority is exported offshore – New Zealand growers account for roughly 30 percent of T&G’s global volumes and were paid $172 million last year.

He said there were over 100 such local growers that would “directly benefit”, particularly as the global apples category shifts towards premium offerings.

Between 2024 and 2035, the premium segment is expected to grow at 7.6 percent annually, compared to 4.4 percent for mainstream apples. T&G’s premium portfolio is forecast to exceed both at 8.4 percent, driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, health-conscious consumption and demand for consistent quality.

Kingston said there was particularly strong growth in Asia – Vietnam, Thailand, China, Singapore and Malaysia – as well as the United States where household penetration of Envy apples increasing from 7.2 percent in 2023 to 12.4 percent in 2025.

He said the billion dollar milestone was not an endpoint, but a signal of continued growth ahead.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand