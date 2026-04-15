New Zealand’s fuel stocks drop but remain stable

Source: Radio New Zealand

Fuel supplies in New Zealand have dropped by three or four days across each type, but remain stable, according to the latest government update.

One small shipment has also been delayed.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said that was because of congestion and delays at Singapore’s port because of an increase in vessels there after some other countries closed their export facilities.

“The fuel companies have confirmed that supply chains continue to operate, although these types of delays are likely to become more common,” MBIE said.

The latest figures – accurate to midday Sunday – showed 56.3 total days of petrol, 45.4 days of diesel, and 47.0 days of jet fuel either in country or expected to arrive in the next three weeks.

That was down from the 59.7 days of petrol, 49.1 days of diesel and 50.7 days of jet fuel reported on Monday – which was also a decrease.

Officials said the decrease of three or more days was enough to trigger a phase assessment according to the national fuel plan, but “MBIE’s advice to ministers is that an assessment is not required, as these changes do not raise any immediate concerns”.

Five ships were within two days of arriving, and seven more were within three weeks of arriving.

The next MBIE update was expected next Monday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand