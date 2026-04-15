Man linked to religious group pleads not guilty to rape, strangulation and sexual assault charges

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man linked to a religious organisation has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sexual charges.

The 45-year-old – who has interim name suppression – is accused of rape, strangulation and sexual assault, and is connected to a church with a presence in several South Pacific countries.

He appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday and denied all charges.

The public gallery was packed with people connected to the case.

The man was granted bail despite the Crown arguing he should remain in custody.

He will be subject to a curfew and is not allowed to contact anyone from the church outside his family.

Name suppression will be argued further later in April.

The man was arrested in March following an investigation called Operation Aurora.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said, at the time, the man was arrested following several allegations.

“It is possible there may be other allegations that we are not yet aware of and I strongly encourage any survivor to speak with us,” Baillie said.

“Your voice matters and you will be treated with respect. Our staff who work in this space are specially trained and any reports will be made in confidence and we will provide wrap around support.”

Anyone with information should contact police.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand