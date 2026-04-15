Teenager arrested after aggravated robberies, police say

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A teenager has been arrested after businesses were robbed by armed assailants in Christchurch.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Vaughan said two stores were targeted on 6 April.

“On Monday 6 April police were called to two aggravated robberies of commercial businesses – one around 8.10pm on Briggs Road, Shirley, and another around 8.20pm on McBratneys Road, Dallington,” Vaughan said.

“In both incidents two offenders entered the stores with weapons and assaulted one of the workers before fleeing in a vehicle.”

Police searched a Hoon Hay home on Wednesday and arrested a teenager in relation to the robberies.

“They will undergo the Youth Court process in due course,” Vaughan said.

Officers were still searching for other offenders.

“Police are not ruling out further arrests and continue to ask for anyone with information on these incidents to please come forward,” he said.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number: 260407/1737.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand