Madi Thomas returns from injury nightmare to make ANZ Premiership debut

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Two broken arms brutally ended Madi Thomas’ dream of attending last year’s Netball World Youth Cup, but within weeks she was offered her first ANZ Premiership contract.

Thomas made her ANZ Premiership debut over the weekend for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse when they beat the Magic 53-45 in the season opener.

The in-circle defender had been identified early on as a prospect for the 2025 World Youth Cup, when she was named in the NZU21 squad in late 2023.

But disaster struck in the middle of last year’s National Netball League (NNL) season when she was left in excruciating pain after a heavy fall playing for Central Manawa.

“I had a fall in the pocket when I came out for an intercept and my legs were taken out from underneath, I came down on both arms. I broke my elbow at the radial head and neck, and I broke my scaphoid on my right wrist as well, it was incredibly painful,” Thomas said.

“I didn’t actually know that I had broken in my wrist at the time, I only thought the elbow was broken.”

Just completing basic tasks in the following weeks was impossible, so Thomas moved back to her parents’ home in Manawatū.

“I had a biomechanic elbow hinge thing going on, on my left arm, and then I was in a cast on my right wrist.

“Mum did everything for me, I was getting showered and everything and then I came out of the cast and then I had surgery on my right wrist and then I went back into a cast, so it’s been a long journey.”

Thomas said there was a glimmer of hope that she could still be in contention for the World Youth Cup in Gibraltar but that dissipated at the final hurdle.

“I managed to strap up and attend the final trial right before they left but it was decided that it was too risky and I needed surgery, it was a very hard call.”

It wasn’t the first time an injury had stalled her netball career.

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The former NZ secondary schools squad member was first named in the Central Manawa team when she was a Year 12 student at Manukura High School in Palmerston North.

“I was 15 years old at the time, but unfortunately a back injury took me out for that season. I had some scans and there were a couple of bulging discs in my lower back so I was on pain management for a little bit.

“I spent a little bit of time rehabbing back home and then came back into the mix the following year.”

Thomas, who has just turned 21, was promoted to Pulse training partner last year, while also playing her third season of NNL.

She is one of a number of players who received their first elite contracts in the wake of top players taking up opportunities in the Australian league and she’s beyond excited.

“I’m stoked, I’m just so happy to be back, I didn’t think it would happen that quickly so I’m just so grateful. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little dot, it’s been a few years.”

Wellington midcourter Erana Ngarimu was also awarded her first ANZ Premiership contract this year after excelling for Manawa in the NNL in recent years alongside Thomas.

“It’s always nice to have a familiar face in a bigger, scarier environment but all the girls are amazing and everyone’s willing to allow for people to grow so it’s a lovely space.”

Thomas said she was lucky she got to play with Silver Fern defender and Pulse co-captain Parris Mason, who also came through Manukura School.

“It’s awesome, she’s got a world of knowledge so it’s nice to have another familiar face but also someone with loads of experience.”

The Pulse play the Tactix in Christchurch this Sunday in the ANZ Premiership second round.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand