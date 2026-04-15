US$10 Million Tech Startup- VinoBuzz, Takes the Traditional Wine Market by Storm as Hong Kong’s First AI Agent & Marketplace for Wine

Source: Media Outreach

A technology revolution is sweeping Hong Kong. For food and dining, the city has Foodpanda and Keeta. For transportation, it has Uber. But for drinks – specifically wine – less than 10% of purchases are made online. The wine market remains one of the least digitized sectors in Hong Kong. VinoBuzz is changing that. As the leading tech platform for wine, the company is delivering a brand‑new experience built for the smart living era. Its tagline: “Drink Different.” By combining AI agents with a unified multi‑merchant marketplace, VinoBuzz eliminates the three biggest pain points of wine buying: lack of knowledge, time-consuming, and opaque pricing. The platform offers three industry‑first features: 10‑Second Wine Matching – Users simply tell the AI their taste, occasion, and budget. In 10 seconds, VinoBuzz recommends the perfect bottle – no wine knowledge required.



1‑Minute Event Planning – For parties, corporate gatherings, or private dinners, input pax, theme, budget, and preferences. The AI instantly curates a complete beverage list and places the order.



Direct Wine Research (No Filter) – The fastest, smartest way to search any bottle available in Hong Kong. Users get unbiased, transparent information – no sales pressure, no hidden agenda.



“Hong Kong’s wine market is world‑class, but the buying experience has remained stuck in the last century – overwhelming, time‑consuming, and often intimidating,” said Zack Chen, CEO and Founder of VinoBuzz. “We built VinoBuzz to be the first true AI agent for wine: a personal sommelier that learns your taste, finds the perfect bottle in seconds, and delivers it within hours. This US$10 million valuation validates our vision and proves that the market is ready for a disruptor.” VinoBuzz already lists over 4,000 unique wine SKUs from Hong Kong’s top importers and merchants, as one of Hong Kong’s top wine marketplaces. Orders are delivered via temperature‑controlled logistics as fast as 4 hours – making it one of the fastest and most convenient online wine purchasing options in the city. The platform’s rapid user acquisition, with 1,000+ registered users in only two weeks, expending its SKU to over 4000 wine bottles, signals a pent‑up demand for a modern, AI‑native wine marketplace in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – VinoBuzz, the Hong Kong’s first AI‑agent and marketplace for wine, today announced it has raised an angel investment round at a US$10 million valuation. In just two weeks since its beta launch, the platform has already attracted over 1,000 registered users – a feat rarely seen in Hong Kong’s traditional, offline‑first wine industry. VinoBuzz is rapidly becoming the go‑to solution for busy professionals who demand speed, transparency, and personalization.

https://vinobuzz.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinobuzz-limited

https://www.instagram.com/vinobuzz/

Hashtag: #VinoBuzz #AIwine #Technolgy

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