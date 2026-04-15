US$10 Million Tech Startup- VinoBuzz, Takes the Traditional Wine Market by Storm as Hong Kong’s First AI Agent & Marketplace for Wine

Source: Media Outreach
VinoBuzz closed angel round at US$10M valuation, gained 1,000+ registered users in two weeks of beta, and redefines wine discovery with 10‑second matching, 1‑minute event planning, and hour‑delivery of over 4,000 wines.
By combining AI agents with a unified multi‑merchant marketplace, VinoBuzz eliminates the three biggest pain points of wine buying: lack of knowledge, time-consuming, and opaque pricing. The platform offers three industry‑first features:
- 10‑Second Wine Matching – Users simply tell the AI their taste, occasion, and budget. In 10 seconds, VinoBuzz recommends the perfect bottle – no wine knowledge required.
- 1‑Minute Event Planning – For parties, corporate gatherings, or private dinners, input pax, theme, budget, and preferences. The AI instantly curates a complete beverage list and places the order.
- Direct Wine Research (No Filter) – The fastest, smartest way to search any bottle available in Hong Kong. Users get unbiased, transparent information – no sales pressure, no hidden agenda.
VinoBuzz already lists over 4,000 unique wine SKUs from Hong Kong’s top importers and merchants, as one of Hong Kong’s top wine marketplaces. Orders are delivered via temperature‑controlled logistics as fast as 4 hours – making it one of the fastest and most convenient online wine purchasing options in the city. The platform’s rapid user acquisition, with 1,000+ registered users in only two weeks, expending its SKU to over 4000 wine bottles, signals a pent‑up demand for a modern, AI‑native wine marketplace in Hong Kong.
https://vinobuzz.ai
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinobuzz-limited
https://www.instagram.com/vinobuzz/
Hashtag: #VinoBuzz #AIwine #Technolgy
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