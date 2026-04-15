ACUVUE RALLIES 2026 Transform Plaza Singapura into Singapore’s First In-Mall Pickleball Arena, Bringing Communities Closer Through Sport

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – Singapore’s growing pickleball movement took centre stage last weekend as ACUVUE RALLIES 2026 introduced the country’s first competitive pickleball court within a shopping mall, transforming Plaza Singapura’s atrium into a vibrant, accessible sporting space.

Organised by RALLIES and sponsored by ACUVUE, the event was officiated by Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, on 11 April, marking a milestone not just for the sport’s growth, but in how and where Singaporeans experience it.

At the heart of the event is a simple idea: bringing sport closer to where people already are. Set within one of Singapore’s busiest retail spaces, the competition-grade court lowers the barrier to participation and invites the public to engage with pickleball in a way that feels immediate, visible and inclusive.

The Kampong Kaki Community Quarter-Finals saw 16 teams representing neighbourhoods across Singapore compete in a format designed to emphasise teamwork and shared experiences. From first-time players to seasoned enthusiasts, the diversity on court reflected pickleball’s growing appeal across generations.

Set against the backdrop of a busy mall, the event drew shoppers, families and passers-by into the action, many stopping to watch, participate or simply soak in the atmosphere. By placing the sport in a familiar, everyday environment, ACUVUE RALLIES turned casual encounters into moments of connection, reinforcing how accessibility plays a role in building community through sport.

The decision to host the competition in a mall setting reflects a broader shift towards making sport more visible and integrated into daily life. As pickleball continues to gain traction in Singapore, such formats demonstrate how public spaces can be reimagined to encourage participation without the need for dedicated facilities.

ACUVUE’s involvement in the event is anchored in its belief that active living should be accessible and sustainable. “At ACUVUE, we see clear vision as an enabler of everyday life, whether you are playing a sport, spending time outdoors, or simply navigating a busy day,” said Annie Yam, Marketing Lead Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson. “Supporting this launch allows us to be part of a larger movement that encourages people to stay active, connect with others and feel confident in how they live and move.”

The success of the in-mall format points to new possibilities for how sport can be woven into everyday public life. With close to 300 participants across the tournament and a diverse mix of ages and backgrounds, the event underscores pickleball’s growing role as a platform for interaction, inclusivity and community bonding.

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