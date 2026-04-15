Kiwi pies, fish and chips world famous in Seoul

By
MIL OSI
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0
6

Source: Radio New Zealand

Just beyond South Korea’s famed Hangang River, where visitors specifically stop for steaming hot convenience‑store ramen, the scent of flat whites and freshly baked mince pies drifts from a small inner‑suburb shop.

A logo illustration of a finger heart (popularised by K-pop idols) holding a fern in one hand and a pie in the other greets customers wondering: “Is this really New Zealand pies?”

Offering expats a slice of home and locals a new flavour, Auckland Pie Garage owner Kristine Kim welcomes them in: “Kia ora!”

Auckland Pie Garage’s interior is filled with the Kiwi vibe.

Supplied / Auckland Pie Garage

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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