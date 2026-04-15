State Highway 6 closed north of Nelson due to crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA

The main route between Nelson and Blenheim or Picton is closed north of Nelson due to a crash.

State Highway 6 is closed in both directions near the Todd Bush Road intersection in the Nelson Tasman region after a two-car crash.

Police said they were notified of the crash about 2.40pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Todd Bush Road.

People are believed to be seriously injured and emergency services are at the scene.

The Transport Agency said there was currently no direct access for drivers travelling between Nelson and Blenheim.

The only alternative route which was much longer was via State Highway 63 Wairau Valley and State Highway 6 south of Nelson, it said.

NZTA said at this stage there was no estimated time for when the highway would reopen and drivers should delay their travel until the crash scene had been cleared.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand