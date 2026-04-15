Fire Safety – Fire ban lifted in parts of Otago

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is moving the Otago Central, Naseby and Lakes zones into a restricted fire season as of 8am on Wednesday 15 April, until further notice.

During a restricted fire season, anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire must first obtain a fire permit from Fire and Emergency.

The following special risk zones will remain in a prohibited fire season:

– Queenstown

– Lake Wānaka islands

– Lake Wakatipu islands

– Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve.

The section 52 prohibition of fireworks in Upper Waitaki, Central and Lakes fire zones will also be revoked at 8am on Wednesday 15 April, until further notice.

Fireworks will remain prohibited in the following special risk zones:

– Queenstown

– Lake Wānaka islands

– Lake Wakatipu islands

– Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve

– Glendhu Bluffs

– Naseby

– Lake Ōhau.

Otago District Commander, Deane Chalmers, says recent cooler weather has reduced the fire risk.

“South-westerly weather and shorter days mean the vegetation around the district is no longer as dry.

“Fires are less likely to start and will not spread as quickly in these conditions.

,” Deane Chalmers says. “But fires can start in Otago at any time of the year, which is why people must apply for a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz ,” Deane Chalmers says.

“This website will also tell you whether the conditions are safe and provide safety tips for your burn.”