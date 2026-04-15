Auckland FC coach Steve Corica to watch crucial clash from the stands following red card

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Call it frustration, call it passion, but whatever it was, Football Australia have deemed it enough to hand Auckland FC coach Steve Corica the first red card of his coaching career.

Corica copped a one-match ban for the red card he picked up on the sidelines of Auckland’s draw with Melbourne Victory in the A-League on Saturday.

The match review panel decided he used “offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures”.

Corica is adamant he did not say anything abusive to the fourth official.

“I got a little bit frustrated with, obviously, the referee’s decision and the Toblerone was next to me, the foam thing, and I just kicked that away, there was a ball there as well that I kicked away and I think the fourth official thought I was kicking at him, which I wasn’t.

“{I} probably could have dealt with it a bit better, I suppose, the fourth official, but if he thinks it was at him, it wasn’t, so just got to make that clear.”

Why was Corica so hot under the collar?

Jonty Bidois going down right on the edge of the 18-yard box late in the game, in the 87th minute, which the referee did not call a foul, was a boil over point.

“It was definitely a foul. There’s no doubt about it, and the referee played on.

“We’re all passionate on the sidelines. We wanted things to go our way, obviously, and that would have gave us an opportunity to maybe score a goal.

“And unfortunately we all get frustrated at times and that happens.”

Auckland’s director of football Terry McFlynn and chief executive officer Nick Becker have since spoken to the referees about the situation.

“I think they admitted that it probably should have been a foul,” Corica said of the referees response.

“So, you know, I was right. Probably shouldn’t have got a red card, and then we’re all happy.”

Corica had received a yellow card the week before against Adelaide United.

Is the coach becoming more frustrated or more passionate as the end of the regular season gets closer?

“I would say frustrated. I’m always passionate. Just frustrated at some decisions that you expect to go your way and they don’t.”

Senior player Dan Hall was surprised Corica saw red but agreed with his coach’s assessment of the emotions involved.

“I’ll go definitely passion, he expects so much of us and when you’re not delivering on the pitch or things aren’t going our way it’s obviously a bit of frustration as well but it definitely comes from a place of wanting us to be the best that we can,” Hall said.

Shane Wenzlick / Photosport.nz

Corica will be replaced in the dugout this weekend by assistant coach Danny Hay.

“We do most of our work during the week, videos, analysis, and game day is for the players.

“Obviously, we make some decisions on the substitutes but I’ll speak to Danny before Sunday and the rest is up to him to make decisions.

“He’s done it before. He’s an experienced coach and he’ll be fine.”

Corica has never been banned from the sidelines before so he said it would be a unique experience watching his team play from elsewhere in the stadium.

“I’ll just stay away and try and find the best quiet spot.

“Maybe join [supporters group] The Port if we’re winning.”

Auckland are second in the A-League standings, three points behind leaders Newcastle.

They play Central Coast in Auckland on Sunday and then are away to Sydney FC in the last two regular season games.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand