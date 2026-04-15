Health – Public input critical as new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy released

Source: Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission



A once-in-a-decade Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy has been released for public consultation, and Te Hiringa Mahara is calling on New Zealanders to help shape the final document.

The strategy will set the direction for mental health and wellbeing across Aotearoa for more than a decade, making public involvement essential.

“This strategy will guide priorities and actions through to 2036, so it is imperative it reflects the realities and needs of those it is intended to serve,” says Te Hiringa Mahara CEO, Karen Orsborn.

“We and others have long called for a dedicated strategy, and it is positive to see this taken forward. However, for it to be truly effective, it must be shaped by the voices of people with lived experience and their whānau.

“While the strategy clearly acknowledges the inequitable outcomes experienced by Māori and outlines improved outcomes in its long-term vision, we want to see targeted, measurable actions to deliver meaningful change.

“Te Hiringa Mahara is calling for the inclusion of specific effort directed to improving outcomes for populations with the highest need through effective, accessible solutions that are designed both with and for those communities.

“We also need to see stronger action to address the underlying drivers of mental distress, particularly for young people, where demand and unmet need continue to grow.

To support meaningful engagement, Te Hiringa Mahara has released advice to help New Zealanders make submissions on the draft strategy and use their voices and lived experience to help shape this document.

“We strongly encourage everyone, particularly those with lived experience of mental distress, to have their say. Public input will be critical to make sure the final strategy can deliver the change we urgently need to see,” says Ms Orsborn.