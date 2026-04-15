Expanded role for pharmacists announced

Source: Radio New Zealand

Community pharmacists will be able to directly provide some common funded medicines for children, under a new Health New Zealand proposal.

The proposal would mean pharmacists were able to assess a patient, provide a consultation, and supply a treatment, similar to a General Practitioner visit.

Health minister Simeon Brown said the proposal was about making better use of community pharmacies as an option for treating straightforward conditions.

“This means treatment can be provided at a lower cost, rather than paying full over-the-counter prices, or without waiting for a GP appointment,” Brown said.

“It will make it easier for children and families to get timely care for simple conditions, particularly when a GP appointment isn’t immediately available, while also supporting more consistent access to care across the country.”

Health New Zealand had budgeted $5 million for the changes nationwide.

Consultation on the proposal begins on Wednesday, and would allow pharmacists to directly provide:

Treatment for scabies

Oral rehydration for children

Pain and fever management for children

Treatment of headlice

Treatment for conjunctivitis for children

The proposal would also allow pharmacists to directly provide treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and the emergency contraceptive pill.

Associate health minister David Seymour said people living in rural and remote areas, or in communities with higher health needs, were finding it difficult to get a timely GP appointment.

“The proposed changes would enable Direct Provision of already funded medicines by Pharmacists as part of provision of Health New Zealand funded Extended Pharmacy Services, in accordance with their pharmacy agreement,” Seymour said.

Seymour, who holds ministerial responsibility for Pharmac, said the drug-buying agency would update its Pharmaceutical Schedule to support the changes.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand