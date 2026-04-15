Arrest made following aggravated robberies, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Vaughan, Christchurch CIB:

Police have arrested and charged a young person in relation to two aggravated robberies last week in Christchurch.

On Monday 6 April Police were called to two aggravated robberies of commercial businesses, one around 8.10pm on Briggs Road, Shirley, and another around 8.20pm on McBratneys Road, Dallington.

In both incidents, two offenders entered the stores with weapons and assaulted one of the workers before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police carried out a search warrant in the Hoon Hay area today and have arrested a young person in relation to the robberies.

They will undergo the Youth Court process in due course.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and continue to ask for anyone with information on these incidents to please come forward.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number: 260407/1737.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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