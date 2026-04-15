L’Occitane en Provence Announces the Return of Its Iconic Amande Sublime Collection, Redefining Daily Shower as a Conscious Ritual

Source: Media Outreach
At the heart of the collection is Almond, a precious ingredient deeply tied to Provence and to L’Occitane’s longstanding commitment to biodiversity, responsible sourcing, and circular beauty.
From Provence to the Shower: The Almond Story of Renewal
Sourced from Provence, L’Occitane’s Almonds are cultivated using agroecological practices that prioritise soil health, biodiversity and long‑term resilience. By working directly with producers, including multi‑generation Almond growers at the Valensole plateau – Jean-Pierre Jaubert, the Maison ensures both the quality of its ingredients and the preservation of Provençal heritage.
A Circular Approach to Ingredients — Nothing Wasted
L’Occitane’s philosophy extends beyond sourcing to using every part of the Almond:
- Almond Oil gently cleanses and nourishes the skin
- Almond Milk helps hydrate and improve skin suppleness
- Finely Crushed Almond Shells are repurposed for gentle exfoliation
This holistic use of the ingredient reflects a circular mindset – maximising benefits while minimising waste and reinforces L’Occitane’s commitment to responsible production.
The Icon Reimagined: Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil
Formulated with 40% natural-origin oils, including Almond and grapeseed oils, the shower oil leaves skin feeling soft and supple after every use. The formula contains 99% biodegradable ingredients and is available in a refill format that helps reduce packaging weight by up to 81% compared to standard bottles, offering a more conscious way to enjoy everyday indulgence.
Beyond the Shower: A Complete Almond Body Ritual Reimagined
The ritual continues with targeted body care products designed to support skin comfort and elasticity:
- Amande Sublime Supple Skin Oil, formulated with 50% Almond oil, helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks by up to 44%, leaving skin firmer and more refined after regular use
- Amande Sublime Smoothing Milk Concentrate delivers lasting hydration, helping to nourish and soften the skin while improving overall texture and comfort
Both products are also available in refill formats, encouraging long‑term use with reduced environmental impact.
Design Inspired by Nature
Accompanying the collection is a refreshed packaging design inspired by the delicate curve of an inverted Almond, reflecting softness, fluidity and sensoriality. The signature black cap pays homage to L’Occitane’s iconic apothecary heritage and is engraved with the Maison’s monogram, a subtle link between tradition and modern refinement.
A Certified Commitment to Conscious Beauty
Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Everyday Ritual Redefined with L’Occitane Amande Sublime event reimagined a familiar bathroom moment as an immersive sensorial journey, engaging the senses of sight, scent, texture, touch and taste through the comforting world of Almond. Guests were guided through a ritual of cleansing, pausing and nourishing the skin, reflecting on how everyday routines can be transformed into moments of intention.
“Today, self‑care is not about adding more steps, but about finding meaning in moments we already have,” said Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L’Occitane Southeast Asia & India. “The shower is one of the few daily rituals that allows us to pause. With the Amande Sublime collection, we hope to transform this moment into an experience that feels both sensorial and intentional.”
https://my.loccitane.com/
https://www.tiktok.com/@loccitanemy?lang=en
Hashtag: #RedefineYourShowerMoment #LOccitaneMY #LOccitaneEnProvence
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.