Westpac, Kiwibank hit by online outage

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kiwibank

Some Westpac and Kiwibank customers are having problems accessing their app and internet banking.

As of 2.20pm there had been 222 people report an issue with the Westpac app on Downdetector.

About 2.40pm Westpac said some customers were experiencing difficulty accessing Westpac One online banking.

“Our technical teams are urgently investigating. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Kiwibank says some customers are also having problems accessing its app an internet banking.

“We’re working to restore services, and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

It said cards and ATMs were still working.

Just before 1pm, KiwiBank said some customers could now access internet banking and its app.

RNZ / Screenshot

Another update just before 3pm, Kiwibank said internet banking was back up and running and some users would have access to the app.

Earlier, customers on social media complained about the interruption.

One said she was trying to transfer money to pay bills.

“I don’t keep a lot of money in my everyday card account due to the paywave stuff (had my card stolen before) and I can’t pay my rent yet as it’s not set up on direct debit,” another said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand