Expanded role for community pharmacists

Source: New Zealand Government

From June, it will be easier and more affordable for parents to get treatment for their children for a range of common health conditions, with expanded services proposed to be delivered through community pharmacies, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister David Seymour say.

“We know many New Zealanders are facing long wait times to see a GP, and this can be especially frustrating for parents trying to get timely care for their children. These changes are about making better use of community pharmacies as a convenient, additional option for the treatment of straightforward conditions,” Mr Brown says.

Health New Zealand is proposing that participating pharmacists be able to provide funded medicines for children and their families for pain and fever management, oral rehydration, and common conditions such as scabies, head lice, and conjunctivitis. The proposal also covers treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and emergency contraception.

“Currently, families either pay full over-the-counter costs for treatment or need to visit a GP to access it at a subsidised cost.

“Pharmacists are highly trained health professionals. Under the proposal, pharmacists will be able to assess patients, provide a consultation, and supply funded treatment where appropriate, similar to a GP visit.

“This means treatment can be provided at a lower cost, rather than paying full over-the-counter prices, or without waiting for a GP appointment.

“It will make it easier for children and families to get timely care for simple conditions, particularly when a GP appointment isn’t immediately available, while also supporting more consistent access to care across the country.

“In many communities, pharmacies are among the most accessible health services. Expanding their role will improve local availability of funded treatment and care for these conditions.”

To support delivery, Health New Zealand has established a $5 million per year Extended Pharmacy Services Fund to help ensure these services are available nationwide.

“It’s important to Kiwis that they have fast access to the medicines they need close to home. Today’s proposal is one more step this Government is taking to achieve that goal,” Mr Seymour says.

“Often people living in rural and remote areas or communities with higher health needs find it difficult to get timely GP appointments. This is a common-sense approach that, if approved, will make life easier and more affordable for many families across the country.

“The proposed changes would enable Direct Provision of already funded medicines by Pharmacists as part of provision of Health New Zealand funded Extended Pharmacy Services, in accordance with their pharmacy agreement. To support the implementation of these changes Pharmac will update the Pharmaceutical Schedule.”

Mr Brown says the proposed changes recognise and build on the important role pharmacists already play in communities.

“Pharmacists are trusted, accessible health providers and are often the first-place people go for advice. Enabling them to deliver more services strengthens access to care and helps ensure Kiwis receive the right care at the right time, close to home.”

MIL OSI