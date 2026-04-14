World champion headlines NZ bowls team for Commonwealth Games

Source: Radio New Zealand

Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

A lawn bowls team of 12 make up the first New Zealand athletes to be selected for this year’s Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

The team is headlined by 2023 women’s world singles champion Tayla Bruce, while Shannon McIlroy will compete in his fifth Commonwealth Games.

“It’s a true pinnacle event for our sport, particularly because it allows us to have the special opportunity to be part of the wider New Zealand Team,” Bruce said.

Also selected are the 2023 women’s world para pairs champions, Teri Blackbourn and Julie O’Connell, who will contest the women’s B6-B8 Pair.

McIlroy has previously represented New Zealand at Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014, Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

“Every Games has given me a new experience, and this one will be no different,” he said.

“The shortened format has made me excited about the opportunity to represent the New Zealand Team again.

“This is our Olympics, so I look forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully, with strong performances, we can bring home some medals.”

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Bowls and Para Bowls competition will take place from 24 July to 2 August 2026.

Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

The six women and six men selected to compete in their respective events:

Women’s Singles: Tayla Bruce

Women’s Pair: Katelyn Inch, Selina Goddard

(Reserve: Women’s Singles, Selina Goddard)

Men’s Singles: Shannon Mcilroy

Men’s Pair: Ali Forsyth, Tony Grantham

(Reserves: Men’s Singles: Ali Forsyth, Men’s Pair, Shannon McIlroy for Tony Grantham only)

Women’s Para Pair (B6-B8): Teri Blackbourn, Julie O’Connell

Men’s Para Pair (B6-B8): Mark Noble, Kurt Smith

Mixed Para Pair (B2-B3) *: Kerrin Wheeler, Sonya Woodrow and their Directors, Colin Wheeler and Kimberly Carraher.

*Conditional on confirmation of international classification for both athletes by the IBD with a confirmed sport class status or review with a fixed review date of 2027 or later.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand