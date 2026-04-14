Medicinal cannabis export licenses take 6.4 working days in 2026

Source: New Zealand Government

Cutting red tape to speed up medicinal cannabis export licensing is growing the export industry in New Zealand, Associate Health Minister David Seymour says.

For licences issued by Medsafe since 1 January 2026, the average timeframe to issuing a licence is 6.4 working days. The average timeframe for the 2024/2025 year was 10 working days.

“This matters to Kiwi exporters. It means product is moving quicker and cashflow is improving. New Zealand companies are becoming more reliable trading partners overseas,” Mr Seymour says.

“A license is required for every shipment of medicinal cannabis exported from New Zealand. I heard from one exporter that their first export license in 2023 took 155 days. Their most recent application was completed this year in 8. When Medsafe process export licenses faster, more applications are made.”

Applications for an export license and the average processing times:

2022/2023: 26 applications; 22.5 working days

2023/2024: 48 applications; 17.8 working days

2024/2025: 65 applications; 10.0 working days

“I expect those numbers to continue to improve. Last year Medsafe reviewed the licensing regime for the export of medicinal cannabis. Now they are in the process of implementing changes to make the process even faster,” Mr Seymour says.

“For example, previously the export application form was made to print off, complete in handwriting, scan, and email to Medsafe. Feedback was that this was outdated and inefficient. Now it’s moving to an electronic form which can be completed online. The two most prominent exporters have started trialling the new process, and their feedback will inform future changes.

“We need to get money into the country. Not everybody likes this stuff, but there’s a market for it. Export volumes of cannabis flower increased from 49.0kg in 2021, to 2310.3kg in 2025.

“The Government is also looking at giving exporters more permanent licences to reduce red tape and bureaucracy. Vendors are required to hold a medicinal cannabis licence, and must also apply to Medsafe for a controlled drug export licence for each shipment. Officials have said there may be an option to consider a broader or enduring export licence across multiple consignments.

“On top of this, we’ve made it easier for growers of low‑THC hemp to operate by modernising outdated legislation. Medicinal cannabis cultivators will soon be able to grow low‑THC plants without a licence, allowing more of the plant to be used to make medicinal cannabis products. For growers this means new opportunities.”

MIL OSI