Update: fatal crash, Wairere Drive

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Scott Miller:

A second person has tragically died in Waikato Hospital following a crash on Wairere Drive, Hamilton.

The crash involved a car, with four people inside, and a truck on Wairere Drive near Pukete around 2.30pm on Monday.

One person died at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

One of those people tragically died in hospital overnight. Two others remain in a serious condition.

Police extend their condolences to the families of all of those involved.

We would also like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of those who were injured and assisted at the scene.

Investigations are currently underway into the cause of the crash.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI