Watch: Storm chaser captures Cyclone Vaianu’s ferocity

Source: Radio New Zealand

As some residents were facing evacuations in the Bay of Plenty during Cyclone Vaianu, one man was racing towards it.

Matthew Davison has been chasing storms for around 20 years.

“For a number of years around New Zealand and across the world, when there is a big storm, a cyclone or a hurricane or a good lightning show, for example, I usually jump in the car and get as close as I possibly can to the action.”

Storm chasing refers to the practice of voluntarily going in search of severe weather, or to volcano eruptions.

The extreme nature of the phenomena is part of the appeal and storm chasers often document their trips with pictures or videos.

RNZ/Supplied

Ahead of Cyclone Vaianu’s landfall, Davison sought out the best spot to experience the worst of the weather.

“When I left Auckland, there was one red warning by the Met Service, and that was for the Coromandel.

“But I did check a lot of the really reputable weather models, and I noticed that there was a much severer potential for wind and gusts down in the Bay of Plenty region. So I made a decision to head down in that area.”

By the time he reached Whakatāne, MetService had issue a red warning for the area.

The Emergency Management of Bay of Plenty warns that going out in bad weather is dangerous and that going against guidance endangers the public and emergency responders. It urges people to take extreme events seriously.

Davison captured the strong winds and heavy rain on his camera, posting it online for free.

“It’s not done for money. It’s purely a hobby and it’s purely that I have a really keen interest in meteorology, weather and storms of course.”

He said he does it out of love for seeing “Mother Nature at her very, very worst”.

RNZ/Supplied

Cyclone Vaianu caused significant damage, power cuts and road closures. Gisborne was cut off from the rest of the island as parts of State Highway 2 and 35 were closed until midday on Monday. More than 3000 were left without power on Monday in the central North Island.

But Davison said he was aware of the risks that come with chasing storms, but he was also “very safe, very, very cautious.”

Part of his preparation involves extensively researching the storm and the conditions, such as flooding and slips, that it might bring. He wears safety goggles and helmets and drives a specially modified vehicle that has been tried and tested through many storms.

He stresses that he prepares a lot so as not to be a burden on emergency responders.

“Usually when I chase storms, there can often be landslides, floods, for example, which means that you might be stuck in one particular area.

“So there’s a lot of preparation around making sure that I have enough food and water and emergency supplies just to make sure that if I do get stuck, that I’ll be okay and I won’t be a burden on anyone to have to come and rescue me.”

He said he has never had to be rescued in any of the situations he has been in so far.

In fact, he said storms, he tried to help people in need as much as possible.

“We’re able to help stranded motorists, we’re able to work clearing roads with sometimes fallen trees. So there’s a whole bunch of additional work and effort that we can provide as storm chasers that can help the community.”

RNZ/Supplied

He said it’s important to remember parts of the country have been impacted even if it isn’t visible in some parts.

He’s witnessed flooding, landslides and evacuations over the weekend.

However, as much as he loves his hobby, he advises against others doing the same.

“I would never recommend anyone faces a storm.

“I would also say, I’ve got a lot of years of experience and I take very, very careful considerations around what I do and where I go.”

RNZ/Supplied

Safety warnings

A spokesperson for the Emergency Management of Bay of Plenty said storms of any size could pose a risk to people, property and livelihoods.

“The message is always put safety first, avoid travel, stay away from hazardous conditions (such as floodwater or storm surges), and keep updated so you can respond to change.

“With Cyclone Vaianu, the main message was also to stay home as the impacts were expected to be severe and potentially life threatening (especially on Sunday when the brunt of the cyclone was moving through the Bay of Plenty).

“When people ignore this advice, they are not only putting themselves at risk, but also the emergency services that may need to rescue them if they get into trouble.

“We would continue to remind people to take severe weather seriously and follow the guidance and direction of official agencies, such as civil defence, emergency services and local councils.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand